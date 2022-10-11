Walker & Dunlop Structured $115M Denver Luxury Apartments Sale

BETHESDA, Md., Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Walker & Dunlop, Inc. announced today that it structured a $115 million sale for 360 Degrees, a luxury apartment community located in the heart of Denver's largest employment base, the Denver Tech Center.

360 Degrees (PRNewswire)

Walker & Dunlop's Dan Woodward, Dave Potarf, Matt Barnett, and Jake Young brokered the sale of 360 Degrees, and worked alongside the seller, EverWest Real Estate Investors, to secure the sale for the buyer, Griffis Residential.

"Core plus proper­ties in excellent locations are some of the most aggressively pursued multifamily assets on the market right now, and 360 Degrees would be no exception," said Dan Woodward, Managing Director of Investment Sales at Walker & Dunlop. "With attractive metrics such as high replacement cost, excellent demographics and de­mand drivers, and superior build quality, 360 Degrees is po­sitioned to perform at a high level for years to come."

Built in 2014, 360 Degrees is in excellent condition with stylish interiors that show on par with new construction in the area. The asset offers a world-class amenity package and is located in the Denver Tech Center, combining all the best attributes of urban and suburban living. 360 Degrees' units provide stunning views, outdoor recreation opportunities, walkable restaurants, and entertainment plus thousands of high-quality jobs accessible by car or by light rail.

