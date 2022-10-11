SIRIUS MEDICAL SUPPORTS the 41st EUROPEAN SOCIETY OF SURGICAL ONCOLOGY CONGRESS

Sirius Pintuition® – Moving from Localization to Surgical Marker Navigation

EINDHOVEN, Netherlands, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sirius Medical, the leader in surgical marker navigation, is proud to support the 41st European Society of Surgical Oncology (ESSO) Congress in Bordeaux, France.

Sirius Medical will offer a luncheon satellite symposium on October 19, Moving from Localization to Surgical Marker Navigation, a global Real-World Evidence and Perspective and Debate of Pintuition in Breast Cancer and Axillary Lymph Nodes, chaired by Miss Leena Chagla (chair, St Helens and Knowsley, UK), Prof. Fabien Reyal (co-chair, Institute Curie, FR), Dr Carolina Sobrido (co-chair, Clinica Universidad Navarra, ES) and Prof Jos van der Hage (co-chair, Leiden University Hospital, NL).

Sirius Medical will also host a Surgical Navigation Experience Room highlighting the Pintuition ® system that provides intuitive navigational guidance to locate non-palpable tumors in the breast and other soft tissues. Participants can join both hands-on demonstrations and discussions on Contrast Enhanced Mammography, Oncoplastic Breast Surgery and Sarcoma and Melanoma. The room will also include a comfortable café to catch up with peers and engage in discussion with the presenters.

Highlighting both EU and US clinical evidence, Dr. Erica Giblin (USA) and Dr. Riccardo Giovanazzi (Italy) will present posters showing the benefits of Pintuition for precision in localizing and removing non-palpable breast cancer. They will be available for review throughout the conference at the poster viewing stations.

"We are proud to be leading the way from first-generation localization towards surgical marker navigation with Pintuition and are honored to be supporting ESSO41" says Bram Schermers, CEO Sirius Medical. "We look forward to meeting up with customers, colleagues and learning from oncology surgeons how we can continue to help them provide optimal care for patients."

About Sirius Medical

With its roots in the Netherlands Cancer Institute, Sirius Medical is dedicated to improving care for cancer patients by delivery of unsurpassed, yet affordable solutions that enable precise and efficient removal of tumors. The Pintuition technology is precise, simple, affordable and both CE marked, and FDA cleared. Sirius Medical is rapidly expanding with over 100 centers and an international sales network in Europe and USA.

For more information, visit us at booth 4 or online at www.sirius-medical.com/esso41. www.sirius-medical.com | @SiriusMedical | #pintuition

