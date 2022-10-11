Inovonics Introduces Fall Detection and Alarm Location Solutions

WESTMINSTER, Colo., Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Inovonics, an industry leader in wireless solutions for life-safety applications, announces the launch of two new next-generation solutions for the senior living market: fall detection and alarm location.

Communities can now upgrade their Inovonics-based emergency call systems to include these advanced features designed to improve resident outcomes and drive greater efficiency for caregiving staff.

The Inovonics fall detection solution automatically alerts caregivers when a resident may have fallen, even if they're unable to press their fall detection pendant's button. The alarm location solution provides precise room and floor location when location-enabled pendants – with or without fall detection – are activated.

The CarePoint Essential emergency call system by Lifeline Senior Living is now fully integrated with both solutions. Lifeline and Inovonics collaborated with the Statesman Group's Manor Village at Desert Ridge community in Phoenix to implement the new system in the second quarter of 2022.

"This new CarePoint system greatly improves our ability to care for our residents", said Nicolle Blais, Chief Operating Officer for the Statesman Group. "Awareness of a fall event that may have otherwise gone undetected can be life-saving, and we've experienced a high degree of accuracy in detecting falls. The location solution is like night and day compared to our original system. Our staff has been delighted that they can quickly find the resident, which is especially important in a large, multi-floor community like ours. We look forward to continuing our engagement with Lifeline and Inovonics to drive additional improvements to CarePoint Essential that will improve outcomes and drive productivity"

Kim Judd, General Manager at Lifeline Senior Living stated: "We're excited to be working closely with Inovonics to deliver these enhanced solutions that make a real difference in the lives of residents and care providers".

"Inovonics has provided reliable emergency call system infrastructure for senior living communities for more than twenty years," said Craig Dever, Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Inovonics. "The new fall detection and alarm location solutions are a huge step forward, using advanced technology that supports the outcomes that matter today, and sets the stage for providing a better understanding of a resident's well-being as we expand our solutions in the future."

Built on the Inovonics cloud platform, these solutions combine the reliable hardware Inovonics is known for, with powerful software and API tools for easy integration and data access that can support continuous improvements to performance over time. The new solutions can be integrated into new or existing e-call applications, leveraging existing EchoStream® network infrastructure to offer ease of installation, and are scalable and flexible with the addition of locator devices and pendants as needed.

Inovonics fall detection and alarm location will be available through our trusted network of value-added resellers. For more information about our value-added resellers, visit: www.inovonics.com/how-to-buy. To learn more about these new solutions, visit: www.inovonics.com/newsolutions

About Inovonics

Inovonics is the industry leader in reliable wireless technology for life-safety applications. Inovonics provides flexible, cost-effective solutions to the senior living and commercial security markets by leveraging an extensible cloud platform, purpose-built software, APIs, dependable hardware components and unparalleled network infrastructure. Inovonics technology can be integrated into any cloud or premise-based application. For more information, visit www.inovonics.com.

About Lifeline

For more than 40 years, Lifeline has advanced the technology to help keep seniors safe. As a health technology leader, Lifeline is dedicated to providing the best resident safety and wellness solutions for senior living communities. From traditional e-call systems to advanced resident safety platforms, Lifeline helps communities deliver better overall resident care. To learn more about Lifeline Senior Living solutions, visit www.lifeline.com/seniorliving

About Statesman Group

For more than 40 years, The Statesman Group has been active as a developer, builder, investor and manager of single-family, multifamily, resort and senior living communities throughout North America. Family owned and operated since its inception, Statesman has delivered more than 15,000 homes, and growing, within dynamic master-planned communities. The company portfolio includes The Statesman Collection of Condominium Communities, Statesman Vacation Club Resorts and two full-service senior care community brands, The Manor Village Life Centers and Advanced Medical Group. Statesman has also recently expanded as an investor in hotel development including partnerships with Tru by Hilton and Residence Inn by Marriott. With USA headquarters in Scottsdale, Arizona, the company also has offices and developments in Washington and Canada. For more information, visit www.statesmanusa.com.

