BCS Investors Have Opportunity to Lead Barclays PLC Securities Fraud Lawsuit

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP ("GPM") announces that investors with substantial losses have opportunity to lead the securities fraud class action lawsuit against Barclays PLC ("Barclays" or the "Company") (NYSE: BCS).

Class Period: February 18, 2021 – March 25, 2022

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 22, 2022

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff of the Barclays lawsuit, you can submit your contact information at www.glancylaw.com/cases/barclays-plc/. You can also contact Charles H. Linehan, of GPM at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, or via email at shareholders@glancylaw.com to learn more about your rights.

The complaint filed alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Barclays had a material weakness in its internal control environment due to the fact that the over-issuance had occurred and was not immediately identified; (2) BBPLC had and was selling unregistered securities in excess of the amounts registered by the August 2019 Shelf Registration Statement, (3) BBPLC was required to conduct a recission offer for those unregistered securities, and (4) BBPLC was violating U.S. securities laws and/or SEC regulations, subjecting Barclays to legal liability; and (5) as a result, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn, Twitter, or Facebook.

To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. If you wish to learn more about this class action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to the pending class action lawsuit, please contact Charles Linehan, Esquire, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

View original content:

SOURCE Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP