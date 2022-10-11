Allied Electronics & Automation Celebrates 10-Year Anniversary With Siemens

Today, Allied has access to the entire Siemens industrial product portfolio and leverages its close working relationship with Siemens to provide industrial customers in myriad markets with the best possible product solutions and support for their unique application needs.

FORT WORTH, Texas, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Electronics & Automation, a trading brand of RS Group plc (LSE: RS1), a global omni-channel provider of product and service solutions, is celebrating its 10-year anniversary with Siemens, the world's single-source leader for industrial automation technologies including contactors, circuit breakers, motor starters, power supplies, PLCs, and safety relays.

Allied Electronics & Automation is a trading brand of RS Group plc (formerly Electrocomponents plc), a global omni-channel provider of product and service solutions for designers, builders and maintainers of industrial equipment and operations. (PRNewswire)

Siemens first partnered with Allied in 2012 and Allied quickly demonstrated value by providing Siemens with access to untapped market segments and dedicated customer service support teams and surpassing sales goals. In response, Siemens quickly expanded Allied's access to its product portfolio.

Over the years, the partnership has continued to evolve and intensify. Allied was the first e-commerce distributor to earn Siemens' Automation authorization and has several Siemens-certified application engineers qualified to provide superior support for motor, drive, and factory automation customers. Allied has also doubled its sales of Siemens products every three years for the past 10 years.

These combined efforts have resulted in a steadfast partnership rooted in trust, reliability, dependability, availability, quality, service, and logistical excellence. Today, Allied has access to the entire Siemens industrial product portfolio and leverages its close working relationship with Siemens to continue providing industrial customers in myriad markets with the best possible product solutions for their various application needs, supporting customers from product selection through to installation, maintenance, and eventual upgrades.

"Siemens has enjoyed the mutually beneficial, synergistic relationship with Allied that has enabled both organizations' growth in the first decade of our relationship," said Jacob Middleton, Director of Circuit Protection and Controls, Siemens. "The Siemens portfolio of world-class electrical and automation products strengthens Allied's presence in the market. Allied's go-to-market setup, convenient platforms, customer service, and investments in inventory offer access to customers and market segments that might otherwise be difficult for Siemens to serve. So, we value and appreciate the partnership we have established and look forward to our next decade of growth together."

"We are immensely proud of our partnership with Siemens and the success that we've achieved together these past 10 years," said Frank Cantwell, Vice President of Product and Supplier Management, Allied Electronics & Automation. "Siemens is the world's single-source leader for industrial automation technologies and industrial automation customers are our primary focus, so we're proud to offer Siemens' entire product portfolio as well as Siemens-certified support. We've accomplished a lot together in 10 years and are excited to see what the next decade of collaboration has in store."

For more information about Allied's extensive selection of Siemens solutions, please visit Allied's Siemens storefront. For assistance identifying and deploying Siemens solutions in your industrial applications, please contact your local Allied representative at 1.866.433.5722 or reach out to Allied's technical support team. For more information about Siemens, please visit the Siemens website.

Allied Electronics & Automation, part of RS Group

Allied Electronics & Automation is a trading brand of RS Group plc, a leading global omni-channel industrial product and service solutions provider to customers who are involved in designing, building, and maintaining industrial equipment and operations, safely and sustainably. RS Group plc stocks more than 700,000 industrial and electronic products, sourced from over 2,500 leading suppliers, and provides a wide range of product and service solutions to over 1.2 million industrial customers. With operations in 32 countries, we trade through multiple channels and ship nearly 60,000 parcels daily.

We support customers across the product life cycle, whether via innovation and technical support at the design phase, improving time to market and productivity at the build phase, or reducing purchasing costs and optimizing inventory in the maintenance phase. We offer our customers tailored product and service propositions that are essential for the successful operation of their businesses and help them save time and money.

RS Group plc is listed on the London Stock Exchange with stock ticker RS1 and in the fiscal year that ended March 31, 2022, reported revenue of $3.3 billion.

For more information about Allied Electronics & Automation, please visit www.alliedelec.com/ or connect with us via social media on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

Image Download:

https://bit.ly/3Epxov8

Editorial Contact & Media Inquiries:

Karen Gavenda

Allied Electronics & Automation, part of RS Group

Karen.Gavenda@alliedelec.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Allied Electronics & Automation