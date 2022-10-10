ZMicro and Brelyon Team Up to Develop Ultra Reality™ Rugged Military Displays

ZMicro will be the exclusive supplier of Brelyon's Ultra RealityTM technology in rugged markets

SAN MATEO, Calif. and SAN DIEGO, Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Brelyon , the MIT spin-off pioneering a new category of ultra-immersive display technology, and ZMicro today announced a strategic partnership under which the companies will jointly develop Brelyon's Ultra RealityTM rugged displays for deployed military markets. ZMicro will be the exclusive supplier of Brelyon's technology in rugged markets.

"Brelyon's Ultra RealityTM technology is unlike anything we've seen," said Jason Wade, President of ZMicro. "It has the potential to enable an entirely new way of computing and human-computer interface. By bringing depth and panorama to conventional displays, Brelyon is able to provide large-format and immersive visualization solutions in a small form factor. This is something that can bring huge benefits to military end-users."

Through this strategic partnership, ZMicro will license Brelyon's Ultra RealityTM technology to create one or more rugged, large-format display products for defense applications, including indirect vision, training, simulation, teleoperations, command and control, and intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR).

Built upon revolutionary work from the MIT Media Lab, Brelyon's Ultra Reality TM uses computational wavefront engineering to create a massive field of view with true optical depth, generating an immersive panoramic virtual screen that engulfs the viewer without the need for a headset. Launched at CES in January, Brelyon's Ultra RealityTM combines the latest technical advances in novel physics and computational optics with the company's patented superconic light-field expansion technologies. Unlike conventional stereoscopic displays, Brelyon uses its monocular depth modulation capabilities to provide a visual experience that alleviates eye fatigue and image artifacts for the user.

"Today's monitors can take up a lot of space and are not immersive," said Alok Mehta, COO of Brelyon. "Technologies like VR and AR headsets aren't user-friendly and have poor image quality. We're reimagining displays to take the computer display experience into the virtual world without headsets. Through our partnership with ZMicro, we will be able to bring a much richer and more productive viewer experience to end-users of deployed military applications."

Brelyon's patented Ultra RealityTM technology renders a massive virtual screen in a compact form factor, making it an ideal solution for space-constrained applications, including inside next-generation ground combat vehicles and remote or distributed node command and control centers.

"In ZMicro, we've found an exceptional partner with the expertise and resources to meet the defense industry's MIL-SPEC ruggedization standards and bring our products to market," added Mehta. "With Ultra RealityTM, Brelyon has been able to break several performance records on conventional parameters for peak brightness, resolution, eye comfort, image size and more. As the defense industry's need for high-performance displays continues to grow, we believe Brelyon's large-format display solution is well-positioned to dominate the market."

About Brelyon

Brelyon is a developer of displays designed to replace traditional monitors and virtual reality headgear. The company's displays include proprietary depth modulation and light-field expansion technologies that work together to create a massive field of view and provide true optical depth, enabling viewers to get access to an immersive panoramic virtual screen that engulfs them. Brelyon calls this the Ultra RealityTM (UR) experience. Brelyon is a deep-tech, venture-backed Silicon Valley-based startup with headquarters in San Mateo, California. Visit brelyon.com

About ZMicro

ZMicro provides rugged computing solutions for military and aerospace applications. The company provides off-the-shelf, customizable and built-to-spec military-grade computers, displays, storage and video enhancements systems. All ZMicro products are manufactured on site at its headquarters in San Diego, California. The company's mature production and quality processes enable it to rapidly configure manufacturing lines for new and custom products. In business since 1986, ZMicro's rugged computing products are deployed and integrated into military, industrial and medical platforms across the world. For more information, visit www.zmicro.com .

