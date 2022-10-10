Meyer Wilson Co., LPA Announce A Class Action Settlement Agreement For All Persons Who May be Impacted By A Data Security Incident in the United States Affecting United Health Centers of the San Joaquin Valley's Computer Network

Meyer Wilson Co., LPA Announce A Class Action Settlement Agreement For All Persons Who May be Impacted By A Data Security Incident in the United States Affecting United Health Centers of the San Joaquin Valley's Computer Network

FRESNO, Calif., Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

You are a person who was potentially impacted by a Data Security Incident in the United States affecting United Health Centers of the San Joaquin Valley's computer network that occurred on or around August 28, 2021.

A State Court authorized this notice. This is not a solicitation from a lawyer.

Why Did I Get This Notice? A class action Settlement agreement and release ("Settlement Agreement") has been reached in a lawsuit entitled Avetisyan v. United Health Centers of the San Joaquin Valley, No. 22-CEG-285, pending in the California Superior Court, Fresno County. The lawsuit alleges that as the result of a cyberattack by an unauthorized third party to certain computer systems of United Health Centers of the San Joaquin Valley ("UHC"), personal information and protected health information stored by UHC, including names, Social Security Numbers, dates of birth, medical treatment information, health insurance information, and other information may have been compromised on or about August 28, 2021 (the "Data Security Incident"). UHC maintains that it had meritorious defenses, and it was prepared to vigorously defend the lawsuit but encourages all persons who qualify as members of the Settlement Class to participate in the Settlement.

Who Is Included? UHC's records indicate you are included in the Settlement as a Settlement Class Member because your information may have been involved in the Data Security Incident.

What Are The Settlement Benefits?

All persons potentially affected by the Data Security Incident, including Settlement Class Members, shall have the option to sign-up for the Settlement Offering and are being provided with three years of free credit monitoring and identity restoration services regardless of whether they otherwise exclude themselves from the Settlement.

Any Settlement Class Member may submit a Claim for reimbursement for documented Economic Losses related to the Data Security Incident that have not been reimbursed by other third parties, up to an aggregate total of $2,500.00 per Settlement Class Member. Economic Losses shall be deemed fairly traceable to the Data Security Incident if (i) the alleged wrongdoing occurred on August 28, 2021 or thereafter, (ii) the Settlement Class Member executes a statement signed under penalty of perjury indicating that the Economic Losses claimed are fairly traceable to the Data Security Incident, (iii) the alleged wrongdoing involved misuse of the type of personal information impacted by the Data Security Incident (i.e., name, address, Social Security Number, date of birth, medical treatment information, health insurance information, etc.), and (iv) the Settlement Administrator determines by a preponderance of evidence that it is fairly traceable to the Data Security Incident.

Any Settlement Class Member may submit a Claim for Non-Economic Losses fairly traceable to the Data Security Incident, up to $500.00 per Settlement Class Member.

How Do I Receive Settlement Benefits? To enroll in the credit monitoring and identity restoration services, utilize the code and instructions indicated on the correspondence within this package. To receive the other Settlement Benefits, Settlement Class Members must submit a Claim Form to the Settlement Administrator by November 19, 2022. The forms are available at www.UHCofSJVdatabreach.com by calling 1-877-354-3821, or by writing to the Settlement Administrator at Avetisyan v. United Health Centers of the San Joaquin Valley, c/o A.B. Data, Ltd., P.O. Box 173005, Milwaukee, WI 53217. Both forms may be submitted through the Settlement Website or by mail to the Settlement Administrator.

What Are My Options? You can do nothing, enroll in the three years of free credit monitoring and identity restoration services, submit a Claim Form or a Reimbursement Form, or exclude yourself from the Settlement. If you do nothing or submit a Claim or Reimbursement Form, your rights will be affected. You will not be able to sue UHC in a future lawsuit about the claims addressed in the Settlement. If you exclude yourself, you will not receive the listed Settlement Benefits (except you may still enroll in the three years of credit monitoring and identity restoration services) —but you will keep your right to sue UHC in a separate lawsuit on the issues covered by the Settlement. You must contact the Settlement Administrator by mail to exclude yourself. If you do not exclude yourself, you can object to the Settlement, Class Counsel's request for fees and expenses, or the Settlement Class Representative's requests for service awards.

All Requests for Exclusion and Objections must be postmarked or filed in person by November 19, 2022.

The Final Approval Hearing. The Court will hold a Final Approval Hearing at 3:30 p.m. Pacific Time, on February 8, 2023, at the Fresno County Superior Court, 1100 Van Ness Ave., Fresno, CA 93724. At the Final Approval Hearing, the Court will consider whether the proposed Settlement is fair, reasonable, and adequate. The Court may also consider Settlement Class Counsel's request for attorneys' fees and costs of up to $562,674.78 and a service award of $5,000 to the Settlement Class Representative that filed this lawsuit. If there are objections, the Court will consider them.

Getting More Information. More information, including the Settlement Agreement and other related documents, is available at www.UHCofSJVdatabreach.com.

Source:

Meyer Wilson Co., LPA

View original content:

SOURCE Meyer Wilson Co., LPA