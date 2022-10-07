InventHelp Inventor Develops Functional & Fashionable Face Mask (LJD-130)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a convenient and stylish way to keep a protective face mask handy while out and on-the-go," said an inventor, from Babylon, N.Y., "so I invented the QUEED MASK. My design helps to eliminate lost, dropped and forgotten masks."

The invention provides a functional and fashionable mask to protect the face. In doing so, it ensures that the mask is readily accessible when needed. As a result, it enhances safety and style and it provides added protection and peace of mind. The invention features an eye-catching design that is easy to wear and use so it is ideal for the general population. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Long Island sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-LJD-130, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

