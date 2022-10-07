DOGWOOD DENSIFIED WOOD FROM BRUCE NAMED A WINNER IN GOOD HOUSEKEEPING'S 2022 HOME RENOVATION AWARDS

MOUNTVILLE, Pa., Oct. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AHF Products, a leading manufacturer of hardwood flooring, is proud to announce that Dogwood® Densified Wood™ from Bruce® was named as a winner in Good Housekeeping's 2022 Home Renovation Awards in the "Hottest Home Decor" category. A full list of winners can be found online at www.goodhousekeeping.com/homereno2022.

"Bruce is honored to be recognized among the industry's leading home renovation products by the prestigious Good Housekeeping Institute," said Jennifer Zimmerman, Chief Commercial Officer, AHF Products. "This award underscores our commitment to engineering flooring solutions that offer superior design, quality and performance and meet consumer demands. Densified Wood Technology removes many of the barriers preventing consumers from purchasing hardwood and lets homeowners enjoy real wood floors that are virtually worry free."

Bruce Dogwood Densified Wood Technology is a real gamechanger for the hardwood flooring buyer, especially for people who have pets or kids. It uses a patent pending process to significantly increase the density of the face veneer using heat and pressure. The result is a dent- and scratch-resistant surface that delivers protection against everyday wear, pet nails and pet accidents. The wood floor is also waterproof for up to eight hours, and exclusive Cleantivity™ technology protects against odor, damage and discoloration that may be caused by mold or mildew that can damage the floor. Bruce Dogwood is made in the USA in Somerset, Kentucky.

"Hardwood is the floor that everyone wants. Whether accelerated by the pandemic or consumers wanting to bring nature inside or other factors, there is a desire for real hardwood," said Zimmerman. "People now, more than ever, are driven by value and the wish to make enduring, quality investments in their homes with confidence, whether it be for the long-term or even to enhance resale. And both are hardwood flooring's sweet spot."

About AHF Products

AHF Products is a leading hardwood flooring manufacturer in the USA with a family of trusted brands serving the residential and commercial hardwood and vinyl flooring markets. With decades of experience in award-winning flooring design, product development, manufacturing, and service, we create quality flooring to last for generations through inspiring designs, innovation, and a deep commitment to outstanding customer service. Our residential flooring brands include Bruce®, Armstrong Flooring®, Hartco®, Robbins®, LM Flooring ®, Capella®, Homewood®, Hearthwood®, Raintree®, Autograph™, Emily Morrow Home™ and tmbr®. Our commercial brands include Bruce Contract™, Hartco Contract™, AHF Contract™, Armstrong Flooring™ and Parterre®. Headquartered in Mountville, Pennsylvania, with manufacturing operations across the United States and in Cambodia, AHF Products employs over 2,000 dedicated team members. www.AHFProducts.com

Armstrong Flooring™ and the Armstrong Flooring™ logo are under license from AWI Licensing, LLC. Good Housekeeping® is a trademark of Hearst Communications, Inc. All other marks are owned by AHF, LLC, its affiliates, or subsidiaries. All rights reserved.

