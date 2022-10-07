Diverse Talent Fuels Our Success

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Oct. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

The Women of Color STEM Conference honors the significant achievements of women in STEM and ensures that the accomplishments of outstanding women in technical fields are highly visible to industry professionals, government officials and students. For 2022, eight Stellantis technical women business leaders received honors for their career, technical and community achievements. (PRNewswire)

Eight Stellantis women technical business leaders earn recognition at annual Women of Color STEM conference

Conference honors significant career, technical and community achievements of women of color

Company and employees consistently earn important recognition from professional and diversity-centered organizations

Eight Stellantis technical women business leaders received honors for their career, technical and community achievements at the Women of Color STEM DTX Conference in Detroit, October 6-8.

The Women of Color STEM Conference honors the significant achievements of women in STEM and ensures that the accomplishments of outstanding women in technical fields are highly visible to industry professionals, government officials and students.

The Stellantis women earned Women of Color Technology All-Star and Technology Rising Star Awards, which recognize accomplished professionals who have demonstrated excellence in the workplace and in their communities.

"Stellantis' long-standing commitment to diversity and inclusion, and to recruit and develop diverse talent, is embedded in our purpose and values and ensures our products exceed the expectations of all of our customers," said Lottie Holland, vice president of diversity, inclusion, engagement and EEO compliance, Stellantis North America. "Our leadership team is proud that our women technical leaders are regarded consistently among our country's most promising and influential professionals in their fields."

Stellantis 2022 Technology All-Star and Rising Star Award recipients:

Linda Castaneda , planning manager, Ram ProMaster electric vehicle

Anu Cheema, business process manager, warranty systems

Lei Chen, business process manager

Sharon Doss , Project Manager, Mopar Vehicle Protection

Bhargavi Krishnaprasad , fleet leader and project manager

Danielle McPherson , exterior production studio engineer

Rashmi Persaud , senior engineer, advanced electrical

Karthy Unnikrishnan , customer care operations, buyback and regulatory compliance

In addition to Women of Color, Stellantis employees continue to earn important technical and professional recognition from leading organizations and media, including Inforum, Society of Automotive Engineers, Automotive News U.S. and Canada, Savoy magazine, Supply & Demand Chain Executive, DBusiness and Brand Innovators, reflecting the company's strong commitment to recruiting and developing diverse talent.

In 2022, Stellantis compiled an impressive list of corporate diversity leadership awards and acknowledgments, including:

This also includes a 5-star rating for Governance from the Hispanic Association for Corporate Responsibility, a top score on the Disability Equality Index administered by Disability:IN and The American Association of People with Disabilities, and the Above and Beyond Award from the Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve.

Women of Color STEM Conference

Since 1995, Women of Color magazine´s annual STEM Conference has been the premier forum of choice for recognizing the significant contributions by women in STEM fields. The conference offers both valuable career networking opportunities and hosts prestigious award ceremonies, which have earned widespread praise. Attendees have the opportunity to meet and learn from executives representing Fortune 500 companies that are committed to diversity and to the advancement of women in the workforce.

Stellantis North America

Stellantis (NYSE: STLA) is one of the world's leading automakers and a mobility provider. In North America, it's best known for producing and selling vehicles in a portfolio of iconic and award-winning brands such as Jeep®, Chrysler, Dodge, Ram, Alfa Romeo and Fiat. Powered by its diversity, Stellantis leads the way the region and the world move – aspiring to become the greatest sustainable mobility tech company, not the biggest, while creating added value for all stakeholders as well as the communities in which it operates. For more information, visit www.stellantis.com.

Follow company news and video on:

Company blog: http://blog.stellantisnorthamerica.com

Media website: http://media.stellantisnorthamerica.com

Company website: www.stellantis.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/Stellantis

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/StellantisNA

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/stellantisna

Twitter: @StellantisNA

YouTube: http://youtube.com/StellantisNA

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Stellantis