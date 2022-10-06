Cyber Trial Lawyer and Former Assistant U.S. Attorney Jennie Wang VonCannon Joins Crowell & Moring

Southern California legal community leader brings in-depth white collar and cybersecurity experience

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jennie Wang VonCannon has joined Crowell & Moring, expanding the firm's service to clients on white collar and regulatory defense matters, investigations, cyber and privacy incidents, and commercial civil litigation.

Jennie Wang VonCannon joins Crowell & Moring LLP's White Collar & Regulatory Enforcement and Privacy & Cybersecurity Groups in Los Angeles. (PRNewswire)

VonCannon joins as a partner in the firm's White Collar & Regulatory Enforcement and Privacy & Cybersecurity groups in Los Angeles. She is a leader in the Los Angeles legal community, serving as chair of the Privacy & Cybersecurity Section of the Los Angeles County Bar Association and on the executive committee of the Women Lawyers Association of Los Angeles. VonCannon is also a member of the Los Angeles Chapter of the Women's White Collar Defense Association and a former board member of the Southern California Chinese Lawyers Association.

In late 2021, VonCannon played a key role on a trial team that obtained a full acquittal for a doctor charged by the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Central District of California with 33 counts of health care fraud resulting from an alleged scheme related to his employment with a bariatric surgery company. She is also an experienced business and complex commercial civil litigator who has led internal investigations into allegations of sexual misconduct on behalf of companies and advised clients on cybersecurity issues—including ransomware attacks and insider cyber threats.

Prior to her defense work, VonCannon served for more than a decade as a federal prosecutor at the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Central District of California. During her tenure there, she was appointed Deputy Chief of the Cyber and Intellectual Property Crimes Section of the National Security Division, and was a member of the Electronic Crimes Task Force. VonCannon also supervised a team of Computer Hacking and Intellectual Property prosecutors. Her investigations, prosecution, and supervision docket included cyber-related crimes, as well as matters involving theft of trade secrets, hacking, cyberstalking, copyright infringement, and counterfeit goods. In 2015, she supported the FBI's command post in the response to the San Bernardino domestic terrorism attack.

"Jennie is a highly skilled trial and investigations lawyer with extensive federal and state court litigation experience," said Rebecca Monck Ricigliano, co-chair of Crowell's White Collar & Regulatory Enforcement Group, noting that VonCannon joins less than a year after Agustin Orozco, a former senior federal corruption prosecutor in the Central District of California, joined the firm. "Jennie deepens our West Coast bench of white collar lawyers who can advise clients facing increased regulatory enforcement and an uptick in federal investigations and we are thrilled to welcome her to Crowell."

"In addition to her undeniable talents as a litigator, Jennie strengthens our capabilities at the intersection of privacy, cybersecurity, and law enforcement," said Jeffrey Poston, co-chair of Crowell's Privacy & Cybersecurity Group. "She brings a significant cache and hands-on experience prosecuting and grappling with complex cyber matters. As a Certified Information Privacy Professional, she is qualified to advise clients on data privacy policies and procedures, an area of the law that more and more clients are concerned about."

VonCannon earned both her law and undergraduate degrees from the University of California, Berkeley. In addition to being a Certified Information Privacy Professional, she is a member of the International Association of Privacy Professionals.

"I was initially drawn to Crowell's dynamic platform in both the white collar and cyber spaces, but was really sold by its stand-out collegial culture," VonCannon said. "I am thrilled to grow my practice at a firm with so much to offer my clients."

About Crowell & Moring LLP

Crowell & Moring LLP is an international law firm with offices in the United States, Europe, MENA, and Asia. Drawing on significant government, business, industry and legal experience, the firm helps clients capitalize on opportunities and provides creative solutions to complex litigation and arbitration, regulatory and policy, and corporate and transactional issues. The firm is consistently recognized for its commitment to pro bono service and its programs and initiatives to advance diversity, equity and inclusion.

Media Contact:

Christine W. Elfmann

Senior Communications Manager

+1 312.840.3170

Email: prteam@crowell.com

Crowell & Moring LLP

1001 Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

Washington, DC 20004

+1.202.624.2500 main

+1.202.628.5116 fax

Crowell & Moring LLP (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Crowell & Moring LLP