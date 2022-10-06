BULLETPROOF™, a GLI Company, Awarded GSA Multiple Award Schedule (MAS)

Bulletproof, a GLI company (CNW Group/Bulletproof, A GLI Company) (PRNewswire)

FAIRFAX, Va., Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Bulletproof, an IT, compliance, and globally acclaimed security company, announced today that it has been awarded a Multiple Award Schedule (MAS) by the federal General Services Administration (GSA) contract number: 47QTCA22D00CB [listed: Bulletproof Solutions, Inc.].

The GSA Multiple Award Schedule Program is the government's premier commercial product and service contracting program. For a contractor to be awarded a MAS, they must comply with strict regulations and policies, including financial responsibility and past performance. Organizations granted a GSA designation can sell products and services directly to United States government agencies at a pre-negotiated price.

"Becoming a designated MAS contractor, and in particular, a Highly Adaptive Cybersecurity Services (HACS) holder, amplifies the strong cybersecurity and IT work that our Bulletproof team is conducting across the United States and around the globe," said Gus Fritschie, Vice President of Information Security Services. "We are thrilled to have this designation and look forward to helping government agencies increase their security posture, benefiting from our knowledgeable team and IT security capabilities."

The five-year Multiple Award Schedule was awarded on August 22, 2022, and is in effect until August 21, 2027. Bulletproof now holds three GSA (MAS), which include:

54151HACS - Highly Adaptive Cybersecurity Services (HACS): Includes risk management framework, information assurance, virus detection, network management, incident response, secure web hosting, and backup, security services and, Security Operations Center (SOC) services, etc.





54151S - Information Technology Professional Services: Includes IT professional services, database planning and design; systems analysis, integration, and design, etc.





541990RISK - Risk Assessment and Mitigation Services: Includes breach mitigation and analysis/forensic services, deployment of financial risk assessment and mitigation strategies and techniques, etc.

About BULLETPROOF, a GLI company

Headquartered in Canada with locations across the United States and around the globe, Bulletproof has decades of IT, security, and compliance expertise. Bulletproof works with various industries including government & state agencies, gaming, lotteries, and tribal organizations, and leverages its extensive industry experience to mitigate risk and improve client processes, systems, and business infrastructure. Named Microsoft's global Security Partner of the Year in 2021 for delivering excellence and innovative end-to-end security solutions, Bulletproof is also a member of the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA). For more information, visit bulletproofsi.com.

