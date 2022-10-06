Bon Dévil's Devilishly Delicious Chilled Desserts Announces New Leadership, Broadening Horizons for the Future

Ripple Foods and Method Products Co-Founder Adam Lowry Joins the Bon Dévil Executive Team

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bon Dévil, a California, plant-based decadent dessert brand, announced this week that Adam Lowry has joined the brand as Executive Chairman, succeeding Tom O'Rourke. Lowry brings extensive experience in the plant-based food industry, most recently as the co-founder of Ripple Foods, a company that makes nutritious dairy-free foods that are high in protein and low in sugar. He also brings with him a robust track record of successfully launching and building CPG brands overall, with his past experience with Ripple Foods and Method Products.

Bon Dévil, the brand formerly known as The Coconut Collaborative in the United States, features four indulgent ganache desserts made from coconuts. Bon Dévil ganaches are dairy-free, gluten-free, and contain no lactose or GMOs. The brand offers tempting ganaches between 100-120 calories (1.6 oz, 4-Packs) with tantalizing flavors like Chocolate, Vanilla and Salted Caramel Chocolate. Since its launch, Bon-Dévil has garnered industry attention and accolades. The decadent dessert brand was named by VegNews as "Best New Vegan Product" for their Best of Show Awards 2022.

"Bon Dévil is an impressive brand in the plant-based food category with a great trajectory for growth," says Lowry. "My interest in building businesses with sustainability principles while generating strong shareholder returns meshes perfectly with Bon Dévil's mission."

Lowry's track record includes building companies, such as Ripple Foods and Method Products, that have been named on the Inc. 500 list of fastest growing private companies in the US, Fast Company's Fast 50 World's Most Innovative Companies, and twice named to the Global CleanTech 100.

"I am looking forward to leveraging my experience in building businesses that offer all natural, comprehensive solutions for consumers," says Lowry. "Bon Dévil follows this trend by offering a product that allows consumers to achieve dietary balance and not feel deprived of the joys in life."

About Bon Dévil:

Few mortals can resist the devastating temptation of Bon Dévil's wickedly delicious coconut-based desserts. Born from the deepest darkest desires of grocery consumers, Bon Dévil comes in 4 different flavors and is 100% plant-based, gluten free, no evil GMO's, under 120 calories and sin free. Pure pleasure without the guilt, find Bon Dévil in major US Natural, Conventional and Mass Grocers.

