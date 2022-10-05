MPE Announces Retirement of Chief Financial Officer Thomas Groble; David Wierzbicki Named Successor

MILWAUKEE, Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MPE, a leading design and manufacturing partner of medical device OEMs, today announced the appointment of David Wierzbicki to the position of chief financial officer. He succeeds Thomas Groble, who will be retiring as MPE's Chief Financial Officer after serving the company since 2011.

MPE Names David Wierzbicki as Chief Financial Officer (PRNewswire)

Thomas will serve as a consultant for MPE on an interim basis to support MPE's merger and acquisition activities and ensure a smooth transition through the end of 2022.

"David is a talented, results-oriented leader and will be a valuable addition to the MPE leadership team," said Hank Kohl, President and CEO of MPE. "His experience will be an asset as we continue to aggressively grow and expand our business."

Hank continued, "I would like to thank Tom for his eleven years of dedicated service. He has been an integral member of the leadership team during his tenure. We wish Tom well in his retirement and are grateful for all his contributions through the years."

David brings broad experience in finance and strategy leadership positions within manufacturing companies, recently serving as Chief Financial Officer at MTI Motion. Prior to MTI Motion, he held roles at Brady Corporation, Knowles Corporation and Honeywell International.

"I am excited to join the MPE leadership team and be a part of a company that helps develop life-enhancing products. MPE has an impressive depth of capabilities and capacity, delivering a unique vertical of industry-leading contract and development manufacturing solutions for medical device OEMs," David said.

David holds a master's degree in business administration from the University of Chicago and bachelor's degrees in finance and economics from the University of St. Thomas.

About MPE

MPE-INC is a leading design and manufacturing partner to healthcare and technology OEMs, leveraging core competencies in product design, engineering, high mix / low volume manufacturing, quality systems and 3PL services. For more than 40 years, MPE has successfully serviced an impressive list of blue-chip medical device and technology OEMs, leveraging a vertically integrated business model that offers its growing customer base "Concept to Completion" solutions. MPE-INC is headquartered in Milwaukee. For more information visit www.mpe-inc.com.

