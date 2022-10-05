Horizons, Psychedelic Community's Largest and Longest-running Conference, to Hold its 15th Edition in New York City on October 12-16

Five-day gathering includes leading medical researchers from Columbia, Johns Hopkins, MAPS, NYU, and Yale, veterans and generals, New York legislators, and leaders of global indigenous communities

NEW YORK, Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Horizons, the world's longest-running annual event devoted to psychedelics, returns to the New York Academy of Medicine and The Great Hall at The Cooper Union from Wednesday, October 12 – Sunday, October 16, 2022.

An internationally-recognized destination for the growing psychedelic community, this year's five-day conference includes over 70 leading experts from science, medicine, policy, law, business, the armed forces, religion, anthropology, and the humanities.

This year's program includes two days of classes for medical and care professionals, as well as four days of in-depth forums that explore the field of psychedelics.

Classes and Workshops on Wednesday, October 12 & Thursday, October 13 at the New York Academy of Medicine

The Psychedelic Business Forum on Thursday, October 13th at the New York Academy of Medicine

Psychedelics in Research on Friday, October 14th at the Great Hall at Cooper Union

Psychedelics in Medicine on Saturday, October 15th at the Great Hall at Cooper Union

Psychedelics in the World on Sunday, October 16th at the Great Hall at Cooper Union

Horizons is open to the public and registration is available at horizonspbc.com/newyork .

About Horizons

Since 2007, Horizons has helped the public understand the world of psychedelics through live events and digital media. Its flagship conference in New York City is the largest and longest-running annual gathering of the psychedelic community in the world. Horizons is produced by Horizons PBC, a public benefit corporation based in New York City.

