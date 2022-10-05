ASUR Announces Total Passenger Traffic for September 2022

Compared to September 2019, passenger traffic increased by, 34.8% in Colombia, 30.3% in Mexico and 10.0% in Puerto Rico
MEXICO CITY, Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: ASR; BMV: ASUR), ASUR, a leading international airport group with operations in Mexico, the U.S. and Colombia, today announced that passenger traffic for September 2022 reached a total of 4.9 million passengers, 28.5% above the levels reported in September 2019.
Compared to September 2019, passenger traffic increased by 34.8% in Colombia, 30.3% in Mexico and 10.0% in Puerto Rico. All countries of operations reported increases in both domestic and international traffic.
This announcement reflects comparisons between the periods September 1 through September 30, 2022, 2021 and 2019. Transit and general aviation passengers are excluded from traffic measures in Mexico and Colombia.
Passenger Traffic Summary
September
% Chg
% Chg
Year to date
% Chg
% Chg
2019
2021
2022
2019
2021
2022
Mexico
2,219,687
2,195,980
2,892,837
31.7
30.3
25,783,861
20,333,163
28,971,916
42.5
12.4
Domestic Traffic
1,288,816
1,206,184
1,569,259
30.1
21.8
12,367,374
10,676,596
13,369,220
25.2
8.1
International Traffic
930,871
989,796
1,323,578
33.7
42.2
13,416,487
9,656,567
15,602,696
61.6
16.3
San Juan, Puerto Rico
571,010
684,451
628,379
(8.2)
10.0
7,072,180
7,175,392
7,714,993
7.5
9.1
Domestic Traffic
513,775
638,187
574,079
(10.0)
11.7
6,315,138
6,811,926
7,041,345
3.4
11.5
International Traffic
57,235
46,264
54,300
17.4
(5.1)
757,042
363,466
673,648
85.3
(11.0)
Colombia
1,013,803
1,023,173
1,366,126
33.5
34.8
8,807,551
6,920,374
12,048,267
74.1
36.8
Domestic Traffic
866,614
875,405
1,134,432
29.6
30.9
7,457,666
5,911,758
10,056,838
70.1
34.9
International Traffic
147,189
147,768
231,694
56.8
57.4
1,349,885
1,008,616
1,991,429
97.4
47.5
Total Traffic
3,804,500
3,903,604
4,887,342
25.2
28.5
41,663,592
34,428,929
48,735,176
41.6
17.0
Domestic Traffic
2,669,205
2,719,776
3,277,770
20.5
22.8
26,140,178
23,400,280
30,467,403
30.2
16.6
International Traffic
1,135,295
1,183,828
1,609,572
36.0
41.8
15,523,414
11,028,649
18,267,773
65.6
17.7
Mexico Passenger Traffic
September
% Chg
% Chg
Year to date
% Chg
% Chg
2019
2021
2022
2019
2021
2022
Domestic Traffic
1,288,816
1,206,184
1,569,259
30.1
21.8
12,367,374
10,676,596
13,369,220
25.2
8.1
CUN
Cancun
701,857
727,985
927,307
27.4
32.1
6,703,534
6,542,411
7,676,725
17.3
14.5
CZM
Cozumel
11,395
18,832
16,210
(13.9)
42.3
147,802
121,384
131,438
8.3
(11.1)
HUX
Huatulco
52,827
44,841
64,850
44.6
22.8
575,881
445,092
652,082
46.5
13.2
MID
Merida
199,913
150,804
235,413
56.1
17.8
1,883,658
1,274,441
1,945,353
52.6
3.3
MTT
Minatitlan
10,436
6,458
8,560
32.5
(18.0)
105,315
68,420
74,228
8.5
(29.5)
OAX
Oaxaca
79,363
61,749
84,413
36.7
6.4
740,248
545,025
773,972
42.0
4.6
TAP
Tapachula
27,768
33,393
37,079
11.0
33.5
269,869
289,256
354,214
22.5
31.3
VER
Veracruz
110,206
78,829
99,141
25.8
(10.0)
1,035,408
722,171
902,477
25.0
(12.8)
VSA
Villahermosa
95,051
83,293
96,286
15.6
1.3
905,659
668,396
858,731
28.5
(5.2)
International Traffic
930,871
989,796
1,323,578
33.7
42.2
13,416,487
9,656,567
15,602,696
61.6
16.3
CUN
Cancun
889,419
933,081
1,254,056
34.4
41.0
12,671,074
9,062,268
14,721,839
62.5
16.2
CZM
Cozumel
9,085
15,259
21,773
42.7
139.7
286,592
259,158
370,567
43.0
29.3
HUX
Huatulco
974
890
859
(3.5)
(11.8)
107,659
18,973
65,099
243.1
(39.5)
MID
Merida
13,588
16,012
19,847
24.0
46.1
157,264
136,932
192,759
40.8
22.6
MTT
Minatitlan
507
401
1,279
219.0
152.3
5,987
4,481
9,541
112.9
59.4
OAX
Oaxaca
8,804
8,935
14,671
64.2
66.6
109,149
82,862
141,204
70.4
29.4
TAP
Tapachula
827
2,926
1,412
(51.7)
70.7
10,295
10,118
10,784
6.6
4.7
VER
Veracruz
5,797
7,414
7,744
4.5
33.6
52,349
59,178
70,317
18.8
34.3
VSA
Villahermosa
1,870
4,878
1,937
(60.3)
3.6
16,118
22,597
20,586
(8.9)
27.7
Traffic Total Mexico
2,219,687
2,195,980
2,892,837
31.7
30.3
25,783,861
20,333,163
28,971,916
42.5
12.4
CUN
Cancun
1,591,276
1,661,066
2,181,363
31.3
37.1
19,374,608
15,604,679
22,398,564
43.5
15.6
CZM
Cozumel
20,480
34,091
37,983
11.4
85.5
434,394
380,542
502,005
31.9
15.6
HUX
Huatulco
53,801
45,731
65,709
43.7
22.1
683,540
464,065
717,181
54.5
4.9
MID
Merida
213,501
166,816
255,260
53.0
19.6
2,040,922
1,411,373
2,138,112
51.5
4.8
MTT
Minatitlan
10,943
6,859
9,839
43.4
(10.1)
111,302
72,901
83,769
14.9
(24.7)
OAX
Oaxaca
88,167
70,684
99,084
40.2
12.4
849,397
627,887
915,176
45.8
7.7
TAP
Tapachula
28,595
36,319
38,491
6.0
34.6
280,164
299,374
364,998
21.9
30.3
VER
Veracruz
116,003
86,243
106,885
23.9
(7.9)
1,087,757
781,349
972,794
24.5
(10.6)
VSA
Villahermosa
96,921
88,171
98,223
11.4
1.3
921,777
690,993
879,317
27.3
(4.6)
US Passenger Traffic, San Juan Airport (LMM)
September
% Chg
% Chg
Year to date
% Chg
% Chg
2019
2021
2022
2019
2021
2022
SJU Total
571,010
684,451
628,379
(8.2)
10.0
7,072,180
7,175,392
7,714,993
7.5
9.1
Domestic Traffic
513,775
638,187
574,079
(10.0)
11.7
6,315,138
6,811,926
7,041,345
3.4
11.5
International Traffic
57,235
46,264
54,300
17.4
(5.1)
757,042
363,466
673,648
85.3
(11.0)
Colombia Passenger Traffic Airplan
September
% Chg
% Chg
Year to date
% Chg
% Chg
2019
2021
2022
2019
2021
2022
Domestic Traffic
866,614
875,405
1,134,432
29.6
30.9
7,457,666
5,911,758
10,056,838
70.1
34.9
MDE
Rionegro
626,731
626,296
838,452
33.9
33.8
5,409,532
4,093,875
7,450,389
82.0
37.7
EOH
Medellin
93,303
97,384
112,778
15.8
20.9
801,648
692,976
928,022
33.9
15.8
MTR
Monteria
86,707
100,011
126,729
26.7
46.2
734,571
732,750
1,156,661
57.9
57.5
APO
Carepa
20,026
21,592
21,415
(0.8)
6.9
163,387
153,181
199,627
30.3
22.2
UIB
Quibdo
32,479
27,482
33,848
23.2
4.2
279,172
211,016
272,244
29.0
(2.5)
CZU
Corozal
7,368
2,640
1,210
(54.2)
(83.6)
69,356
27,960
49,895
78.5
(28.1)
International Traffic
147,189
147,768
231,694
56.8
57.4
1,349,885
1,008,616
1,991,429
97.4
47.5
MDE
Rionegro
147,189
147,768
231,694
56.8
57.4
1,349,885
1,008,616
1,991,429
97.4
47.5
EOH
Medellin
MTR
Monteria
APO
Carepa
UIB
Quibdo
CZU
Corozal
Traffic Total Colombia
1,013,803
1,023,173
1,366,126
33.5
34.8
8,807,551
6,920,374
12,048,267
74.1
36.8
MDE
Rionegro
773,920
774,064
1,070,146
38.3
38.3
6,759,417
5,102,491
9,441,818
85.0
39.7
EOH
Medellin
93303
97,384
112,778
15.8
20.9
801,648
692,976
928,022
33.9
15.8
MTR
Monteria
86,707
100,011
126,729
26.7
46.2
734,571
732,750
1,156,661
57.9
57.5
APO
Carepa
20,026
21,592
21,415
(0.8)
6.9
163,387
153,181
199,627
30.3
22.2
UIB
Quibdo
32,479
27,482
33,848
23.2
4.2
279,172
211,016
272,244
29.0
(2.5)
CZU
Corozal
7,368
2,640
1,210
(54.2)
(83.6)
69,356
27,960
49,895
78.5
(28.1)
About ASUR
Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (ASUR) is a leading international airport operator with a portfolio of concessions to operate, maintain and develop 16 airports in the Americas. This comprises nine airports in southeast Mexico, including Cancun Airport, the most important tourist destination in Mexico, the Caribbean and Latin America, and six airports in northern Colombia, including Medellin international airport (Rio Negro), the second busiest in Colombia. ASUR is also a 60% JV partner in Aerostar Airport Holdings, LLC, operator of the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport serving the capital of Puerto Rico, San Juan. San Juan's Airport is the island's primary gateway for international and mainland-US destinations and was the first, and currently the only major airport in the US to have successfully completed a public–private partnership under the FAA Pilot Program. Headquartered in Mexico, ASUR is listed both on the Mexican Bolsa, where it trades under the symbol ASUR, and on the NYSE in the U.S., where it trades under the symbol ASR. One ADS represents ten (10) series B shares. For more information, visit www.asur.com.mx.
