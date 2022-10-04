Partnership with Northern Plains Surgical Center adds a new ASC to UVP's network

DALLAS, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Unifeye Vision Partners ("UVP"), a leading network of comprehensive eye care providers, today announced the completion of a strategic partnership with Northern Plains Surgery Center, based in Fargo, North Dakota. This represents UVP's fifth practice within the Upper Midwest and the 13th member of the growing UVP community.

Unifeye Vision Partners expands into North Dakota with addition of Northern Plains Surgery Center

Founded in 1999 by physician partners including Dr. Steven Bagan and Dr. Lance Bergstrom (who remain physician partners today), the Northern Plains Surgery Center serves physicians and patients from Bagan Strinden Vision, Eye Consultants of North Dakota, and Bergstrom Eye and Laser Clinic. Board-certified surgeons treat a wide range of vision-related diagnoses including cataract, glaucoma, corneal transplants, and eyelid surgeries. Along with Drs. Bagan and Bergstrom, the ASC's other current physician partners include Dr. Tom Strinden, Dr. Michelle Atchison, and Dr. Anne Keating. These five ophthalmologists will remain active partners within the ASC, with UVP holding majority ownership and responsibility for its continued success.

"We are proud to partner with UVP to continue the legacy we've built at our surgery center – offering state-of-the-art ophthalmic treatment and care to the members of the greater Fargo community," said Dr. Steven Bagan – one of the original physician founders of Northern Plains Surgery Center.

"We are excited to extend our substantial presence in the Twin Cities of Minnesota into the North Dakota market," said Martin Rash, CEO of Unifeye Vision Partners. "The addition of the team at Northern Plains Surgery Center represents our continued commitment to partnering with the best of the best in ophthalmology diagnosis and treatment, in support of the patients and referring physicians within the communities we serve."

