TOXIC BEAUTY STANDARDS ARE CAUSING A PUBLIC HEALTH CRISIS THAT COST THE U.S. ECONOMY MORE THAN $501 BILLION ANNUALLY, NEW DOVE STUDY FINDS

'The Real Cost of Beauty Ideals' report reveals the devastating economic and human toll in the U.S. as a direct result of racist and gendered beauty ideals specifically targeting women and girls

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Dove Self-Esteem Project released "The Real Cost of Beauty Ideals" report – the most comprehensive assessment ever conducted on the pervasive and damaging impact of beauty standards on the U.S. economy and society. The report explores the impact of harmful beauty ideals through dual pathways of body dissatisfaction and appearance-based discrimination, which has led to a silent public health threat that disproportionally impacts women and girls starting as young as 10 years old.

Findings provide overwhelming evidence that racist and gendered beauty standards have a devastating impact on both the economy and wellbeing of individuals. This groundbreaking study estimates toxic beauty ideals cost the U.S. economy $305B due to body dissatisfaction and $501B due to appearance-based discrimination in 2019. Expressed in current dollars, the costs of body dissatisfaction and appearance-based discrimination would be even higher, with inflation averaging 3.9% annually between 2019 and 2022.

The study was conducted in consultation with Dr. S. Bryn Austin, Founding Director of the Strategic Training Initiative for the Prevention of Eating Disorders: A Public Health Incubator (STRIPED) at the Harvard Chan School of Public Health and Boston Children's Hospital, and a diverse team of economists at Deloitte Access Economics along with an advisory panel of subject matter experts.

"We have known for a long time that narrow and biased beauty ideals can be toxic, especially for girls' self-esteem and self-concept, and can play a role in the risk for developing an eating disorder or other serious mental health conditions," said Dr. Austin. "We've also had a sense of how pervasive discrimination based on weight and skin shade can be and how cruelly undermining in just about all facets of the lives of affected individuals. But until we did our study, we had no idea how broad reaching and enormous the impacts are on our economy. By our estimates, hundreds of billions of dollars are being squandered in our economy every year. Why? Because our society has not yet been willing to reckon with the pernicious effects of sexist and racist beauty ideals and the discrimination that serves no other purpose than to enforce and perpetuate these noxious ideals. We hope our study findings will be a catalyst to begin that long-overdue reckoning."

Beauty ideals are socially constructed notions of ideal beauty. In the United States, the most accepted beauty norms reflect white standards, reinforced through media, film, family, and other sociocultural channels. This has a profound impact on the way people think and feel about themselves and the people around them.

The toll toxic beauty ideals can take on individuals and their livelihoods are both vast and dangerous, with body dissatisfaction shown to lead to depression, anxiety, suicide, smoking, eating disorders, alcohol and drug abuse, and appearance-based discrimination shown to result in increased risk of poor health care, weight gain, incarceration, premature mortality, and more.

Key Findings from "The Real Cost of Beauty Ideals" report:

Every year, harmful beauty ideals result in astronomical costs to the U.S. economy and society. In 2019, harmful beauty ideals cost: Economic Costs : $84 billion in health system, productivity, government, employer, family, individual and societal costs Loss of Wellbeing : $221 billion as a result of depression, anxiety, suicide attempts, smoking, eating disorders, alcohol and drug abuse Women and girls bear 58% of these costs at $177 billion Over 45 million people experience body dissatisfaction with increases their risk of depression, anxiety, self-harm, substance abuse, and suicide

Economic Costs : $269 billion in health outcomes, labor market outcomes, other life outcomes (e.g., incarceration)



Loss of Wellbeing : $233 billion as a result of anxiety, depression, drug abuse, smoking, hypertension



Women and girls bear 63% of these costs at $317 billion



Over $66 million people experience appearance-based discrimination, which increases their risk of poor health care, depression, anxiety, weight gain, incarceration, and premature mortality



Weight discrimination affected 34 million people and incurred $206 billion in financial costs



Skin shade discrimination affected 23 million people and incurred $63 billion in financial costs



Natural hair discrimination affected 5 million people with Black and women being 3.4 times more likely to be perceived as "unprofessional" due to their hair when compared to non-Black women 1

"The way people feel about their bodies can no longer be considered a superficial issue as we're seeing the devastating toll of narrow beauty standards and appearance-based bias on individuals and society as a whole," says Alessandro Manfredi, Chief Marketing Officer for Dove. "The harmful beauty ideals perpetuated in media, advertising and in our social media feeds every day are negatively impacting the quality of life for women and girls, and we must take action to change this. The 'Real Cost of Beauty Ideals' report uncovers the significant scale of the harm being perpetuated from these ideals and Dove is deeply committed to changing beauty for the better – but we need the help of others to make systemic change possible."

Coupled with the release of the report, The Dove Self-Esteem Project is working alongside likeminded individuals, experts, and organizations to combat the complex influences that lead to both body dissatisfaction and appearance-based discrimination. As part of this, Dove is supporting a series of programs and commitments. Some of these commitments include:

Building Positive Body Image Through Education

Supporting Inclusive, Diverse & Authentic Images in Media

Legislative Advocacy

Together we can end appearance hate. Learn more about what Dove is doing to change beauty and take action at Dove.com/realcostofbeauty.

1 Dove CROWN Research Study, 2019 | Hair texture and style is not included in the $501 billion annually due to appearance-based discrimination

