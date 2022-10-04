Onyx IQ Announces Strategic Partnership with Actum Processing

NEW YORK, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Onyx IQ, a state-of-the-art loan management solutions company and Actum Processing, an industry leading ACH Payment processing company today announced a formal partnership aimed at bringing the best in technology and payments to the alternative lending industry.

Actum Logo

Onyx IQ and Actum Processing announce partnership to bring the best in tech and payments to the alt lending industry.

Technology, and more importantly strategic integration, play an increasingly important role in commercial lending. "We recognize that our clients are looking for plug and play solutions that allow lenders to automate and scale all while reducing risk," said Liz Schuerman, VP of Sales at Onyx IQ. "We want to partner with the best of the industry to offer the most cohesive solution possible."

The strategic partnership allows net new customers to start funding in as little as 2-4 weeks, processing ACH payments and paying commissions on the rails that already exist between the two platforms. "Lenders are under tremendous pressure to be competitive and technology partnerships like the one formed between Actum and Onyx are a key factor in having that competitive edge – driving deals and reducing margins related to ACH processing," said Vincent Lipari, President of Actum Processing.

The founding members of both the Actum Processing and Onyx IQ teams bring 30+ years of combined experience. Shared clients benefit from the consultative approach taken by both parties to ensure an ideal customer experience. Onyx IQ and Actum aim to be partners to the industry

About Onyx IQ

Onyx IQ offers cloud-based lending solutions designed to help automate decisions and fund more deals – faster. Customers benefit from highly customizable workflow, configurable decision engine, internal/external collaboration and robust reporting – all in one integrated view.

The platform was created in 2017 by Jay Keller, CEO of Wall Street Funding. Jay has been deeply immersed in the Alternative Lending Industry with focus on the MCA / B2B space since 2006 and offers a wealth of leadership expertise. With a talent strategy focused on hiring industry professionals and aggressive product roadmaps, it is Onyx IQ's mission to serve as the best loan management software available.

The company is headquartered in New York City and services lenders across the United States. For more information email info@onyxiq.com.

About Actum Processing

Since 2011, Actum Processing has offered secure and reliable ACH payment solutions and top-tier customer service to our strategic partners and merchant originators. Our goal is to connect more businesses to the ACH Network by continuing to deliver robust ACH technology, providing highly automated and reliable white-label solutions through our API and by expanding our ecosystem with leading integration with SaaS platforms across a variety of industries. For more information about Actum Processing email sales@actumprocessing.com.

Onyx IQ Logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Onyx IQ