Epson Introduces Most Affordable EcoTank All-in-One Supertank Model During the Holiday Season

Discover a New Type of Printing Experience with the New, Low-Cost Epson EcoTank ET-2400, Exclusively Available at Target and Walmart

LOS ALAMITOS, Calif., Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dedicated to deliver value and convenience for the ideal printing experience, Epson America, Inc., the global leader in refillable Supertank technology, announced today that it will be expanding its EcoTank® line of cartridge-free printing solutions to include Epson's most affordable EcoTank model. The EcoTank ET-2400 All-in-One Supertank printer, exclusively sold through Target and Walmart this holiday season, is designed for easy, everyday home printing at a lower price point so families can worry less about running out of ink.

The Epson EcoTank ET-2400 All-in-One Supertank printer, exclusively sold through Target and Walmart this holiday season, is designed for easy, everyday home printing at a lower price point so families can worry less about running out of ink. (PRNewswire)

"As the holiday season falls upon us, it is a joyous time filled with beautiful memories to capture and hold for a lifetime," said Kao Mei, product manager, Consumer Inkjet, Epson America, Inc. "By providing families with an EcoTank solution that delivers hassle-free printing at a lower, more affordable price point, we're opening up new opportunities for families to discover a new type of printing experience – all from the comfort of the home."

Enjoy Stress-Free Printing

The EcoTank ET-2400 allows users to save up to 90 percent on ink with replacement ink bottles vs. ink cartridges1 – enough to print thousands of pages2 and equivalent to about 90 individual ink cartridges.3 Designed for stress-free printing, it comes with up to 2 years of ink in the box4 and users can easily refill the high-capacity ink tanks worry-free with affordable replacement EcoFit® ink bottles for zero cartridge waste. The ET-2400 leverages unique Micro Piezo Heat Free® technology to produce sharp text, impressive color photos and graphics on virtually any paper type, and comes with a built-in flatbed scanner and copier for easy document management. It also includes a variety of connectivity options such as wireless and hands-free voice-activated printing.5

Experience the Creative and Convenient Epson Smart Panel App

Easily print from your smart device6 with the intuitive Epson Smart Panel® app,7 an innovative interface designed to transform iOS or Android mobile devices8 into an intuitive control center. Built into one convenient app, Epson Smart Panel makes it easy to set up, monitor, print, scan, order supplies, access troubleshooting tips, and more. Create holiday wrapping gift bags, a mini card pocket to stick to paper bags, notebooks, and more with a personalized message card, and dress up your envelopes with colorful design paper to gift to loved ones – all conveniently from home.

Pricing, Availability and Support

The limited edition EcoTank ET-2400 ($249 MSRP) will be available exclusively through Walmart and Target. It includes a worry-free 2-year limited warranty with registration,9 including full unit replacement. For more information regarding the new solution, visit https://epson.com/ecotank-ink-tank-printers.

About Epson

Epson is a global technology leader whose philosophy of efficient, compact and precise innovation enriches lives and helps create a better world. The company is focused on solving societal issues through innovations in home and office printing, commercial and industrial printing, manufacturing, visual and lifestyle. Epson will become carbon negative and eliminate use of exhaustible underground resources such as oil and metal by 2050.

Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the worldwide Epson Group generates annual sales of around JPY 1 trillion. global.epson.com/

Epson America, Inc., based in Los Alamitos, Calif., is Epson's regional headquarters for the U.S., Canada, and Latin America. To learn more about Epson, please visit: epson.com. You may also connect with Epson America on Facebook (facebook.com/Epson), Twitter (twitter.com/EpsonAmerica), YouTube (youtube.com/EpsonAmerica), and Instagram (instagram.com/EpsonAmerica).

1 Actual savings and costs will vary considerably based on print tasks, print volumes and usage conditions. Savings and cost per ISO page are based on the cost of replacement ink bottles and the cost of enough standard cartridges to achieve the total page yields of the bottles using the MSRP (USD) and yields for Epson standard-capacity ink cartridges for similarly featured Epson consumer inkjet printers as of March 2022.

2 Part of the ink from the included bottles is used for initial setup; yields are lower than those of replacement ink bottles. Replacement and included ink bottle yields based on the ISO/IEC 24712 pattern with Epson's methodology. Actual ink yields will vary considerably for reasons including images printed, print settings, temperature and humidity. Yields may be lower when printing infrequently or predominantly with one ink color. All ink colors are used for printing and printer maintenance, and all colors must be available for printing. For more information, visit www.epson.com/inkinfo

3 Individual cartridges estimate based on print yields of a replacement set of black and color ink bottles as compared to Epson standard-capacity ink cartridges for similarly featured printers as of March 2022.

4 Based on average monthly document print volumes of about 125 pages.

5 See www.epson.com/voice for device compatibility. Epson Connect™ account and voice-activated account registration required.

6 Most features require an Internet connection to the printer, as well as an Internet- and/or email-enabled device. For a list of Epson Connect enabled printers and compatible devices and apps, visit www.epson.com/connect

7 Requires Epson Smart Panel App download. Data usage fees may apply.

8 Compatible mobile device operating systems — for iOS: 11.0 or later; for iPadOS®: OS 13.1 or later; for Android: 5.0 or later

9 12 months of standard limited warranty or 30,000 plain paper sheets (whichever happens first). For an additional 12-month extended service plan (total of 24 months or 30,000 plain paper sheets, whichever happens first), register your product and use Epson genuine ink bottles. See Limited Warranty for details.

EPSON, EcoTank, Epson Smart Panel, Micro Piezo Heat Free are registered trademarks, EPSON Exceed Your Vision is a registered logomark, and Epson Connect and are trademarks of Seiko Epson Corporation. EcoFit is a registered trademark of Epson America, Inc. All other product and brand names are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective companies. Epson disclaims any and all rights in these marks. Copyright 2022 Epson America, Inc.

Epson logo (PRNewsfoto/Epson America, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Epson America, Inc.