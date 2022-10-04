CONILL ELEVATES VERONICA ELIZONDO TO CHIEF CREATIVE OFFICER

Agency veteran tapped to continue creative transformation at Publicis Groupe's largest Multicultural shop

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Conill today announced that Veronica Elizondo has been promoted to the role of Chief Creative Officer, joining the agency's executive team effective immediately. She most recently served as Executive Creative Director of Conill's Toyota business and was deeply involved in new business initiatives.

"This is an exciting day for all of us, as Veronica represents what is best in Conill," said Conill President Carlos Martinez. "Her unrelenting drive, spirit and passion are only exceeded by her boundless creativity and empathy for those around her. Veronica is taking the creative reigns at a critical moment for our agency, as we continue to transform Conill in-line with our Different Rules philosophy that is based on identity and diversity of thought. Our people could not ask for a better leader and I could not ask for a better partner."

A long-time agency veteran, Veronica joined Conill in 2005 as an Art Director. Since that time, she has amassed experience with numerous brands and categories, including Alaska Airlines, Aflac, Budweiser, Nestlé, T-Mobile and Toyota, among others. Her work has earned accolades at Cannes, D&AD, Clios, One Show, FIAP, El Sol and the Effies. She was also named among the "5 Hispanic shop creatives you need to know" by Digiday.

"In today's world where culture and self-expression are driving the conversation, creativity is the key ingredient in connecting brands with increasingly diverse audiences, said Ms. Elizondo." This is an exciting challenge, and one that I am thankful and honored to have been entrusted with. I look forward to continuing this journey alongside a fantastic group of talented people and clients. What a perfect time to pay-off the agency's Different Rules vision."

Veronica is perhaps best known as the architect of Toyota's Mas Que Un Auto (More Than Cars) campaign which celebrated the automakers tenth consecutive year as the top brand among Latinos. The effort resulted in the highest user-generated content in the history of the brand and went on to earn two Cannes Lions and One Show pencils.

About Conill

Founded in 1968 as the nation's first Latino marketing agency, Conill is currently among the largest multicultural agencies in the U.S. It has been recognized in Advertising Age's annual Agency A-List Report seven times, including Multicultural Agency of the Year honors twice. The agency's roster of clients includes Burger King, Nationwide, Procter & Gamble, T-Mobile and Toyota Motor North America.

