BEC Technologies Announces the AirConnect® 8231 5G CBRS Outdoor Router

RICHARDSON, Texas, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BEC Technologies Inc., a leading developer and manufacturer of LTE and 5G wireless broadband network connectivity solutions, today announced the launch of its latest addition to the AirConnect® Series 5G portfolio. The AirConnect® 8231 5G CBRS Outdoor Router enables 5G standalone (SA) network connectivity over n48 CBRS, an industry first.

The AirConnect® 8231 unlocks diverse fixed wireless access (FWA) market opportunities unlocking the full potential of 5G. Operators can harness the power of 5G Standalone (SA) over CBRS delivering ultra-fast data rates, lower latency, and unmatched coverage for a subscriber broadband experience surpassing rivals.

The AirConnect® 8231 is 3GPP Release 16 compliant, an FCC Part 96 authorized CAT-B CPE-CBSD, and OnGo™ Certified to ensure multi-vendor interoperability for 5G n48 CBRS deployments of any scale.

Designed for performance, the AirConnect® 8231 will deliver maximum channel bandwidth and support sub-6 GHz carrier aggregation providing increased capacity with higher data rates.

The rugged IP68 enclosure integrates BEC's patented antenna technology with 15.5 dBi gain, 38 dBm maximum EIRP, and enhanced uplink 2x2 MIMO and 4x4 MIMO downlink ensuring fast, efficient bi-directional transmission.

The AirConnect® 8231 seamlessly connects to BECentral® CloudEdge. Our Industry-leading cloud-based service platform provides valuable insights and essential network visibility at the edge. In addition, operators will benefit from zero-touch provisioning, SAS domain proxy, real-time analytics dashboards, detailed reporting, historical analysis, performance monitoring, and a host of additional functionality to improve operational efficiencies and optimize service delivery.

"Our connectivity solutions are trusted and widely deployed by leading telecommunications providers. As a result, we expect to see continued growth in adopting our AirConnect® 8231," said D'Andre Ladson, VP of Marketing. "We are committed to driving the adoption of fixed wireless access with innovative hardware, software, and next-generation technologies such as 5G n48 SA."

BEC Technologies, a North American subsidiary of the industry pioneer Billion Electric Co. Ltd., is a leading developer and manufacturer of LTE and 5G wireless broadband solutions. Our integrated hardware and software systems enable high-speed data transfers and robust security while providing unparalleled reliability. Industries worldwide rely on our expertise to transform their businesses with ultra-fast data rates, robust security, and exceptional reliability. To learn more about BEC Technologies' products and services, please visit our website at www.bectechnologies.net.

