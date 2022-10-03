Trulieve Launches Khalifa Kush Cannabis in Florida Through Exclusive Partnership with Wiz Khalifa

Khalifa to meet patients in three Trulieve dispensaries October 8; Trulieve and Khalifa Kush to make donation to Hurricane Ian fund

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL ) (OTCQX: TCNNF ) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the United States, today announced the official launch of Khalifa Kush premium medical cannabis products in select Florida retail locations this Saturday, October 8. This is an exclusive partnership with multi-platinum selling, GRAMMY® and Golden Globe® Award-nominated recording artist Wiz Khalifa in Florida. Patients can visit any Trulieve location in Florida on October 8 for a chance to receive Khalifa Kush swag and prizes.

Trulieve to launch Khalifa Kush premium medical cannabis products in select Florida retail locations Saturday, October 8. (PRNewswire)

The original launch date of October 1 was postponed in advance of Hurricane Ian. Throughout the launch day, Trulieve and Khalifa Kush will be matching all in-store donations and contributing to the Florida Disaster Fund.

To celebrate the product launch, Wiz Khalifa will personally meet with Trulieve patients at three South Florida dispensaries on Saturday, October 8:

1:00 p.m. @ Coral Springs – 10404 W Atlantic Blvd.

2:30 p.m. @ Hollywood – 2908 Hollywood Blvd.

4:00 p.m. @ North Miami Beach – 15100 Biscayne Blvd.

"I've always been driven to create art and products that change people's perceptions or offer different experiences, so to me Khalifa Kush is a big part of that," said Wiz Khalifa. "Trulieve is the perfect partner for us because of its commitment to providing the highest quality products and best possible patient experiences."

Each of the three event locations will provide patients with unique shopping experiences that range from branded merchandise, live DJs and other unique experiences, as well as limited meet-and-greet opportunities with Wiz Khalifa. A select number of lucky patients at the three locations that Khalifa visits will receive coveted tickets to the Khalifa Kush afterparty from the artist himself.

"Trulieve is honored to have the iconic Wiz Khalifa as an exclusive partner in Florida to curate and promote his unique product line," said Kim Rivers, CEO of Trulieve. "As an artist, he has such a strong vision of how he wants to express himself. Together, we've created a line of products that offer best-in-class cannabis to Florida patients and represent the passion and creativity that Wiz Khalifa is known for."

The Khalifa Kush product line will expand to all statewide locations in the coming months (updated location list available online). Khalifa Kush products are also available in Trulieve owned and operated locations in Arizona.

Trulieve patients across Florida can choose from the state's largest selection of THC and CBD products available in a variety of consumption methods, including smokable flower, concentrates, edibles, capsules, syringes, tinctures, topical creams, vaporizers, and more. Trulieve also offers statewide home delivery, convenient online ordering, and in-store pickup. Designed to meet every patient's needs, our portfolio of in-house brands includes Alchemy, Co2lors, Cultivar Collection, Modern Flower, Momenta, Muse, Roll One and Sweet Talk.

For more information, or to learn how to become a registered patient, please visit Trulieve.com and connect on Instagram or Facebook.

About Khalifa Kush

Khalifa Kush products were first commercialized in the U.S. in 2015 by global icon Wiz Khalifa. The company has achieved continued growth and success by focusing on high quality and highly sought-after products in legalized cannabis markets. The Khalifa Kush brand offers a growing lineup of flower, pre-rolls, vapes, edibles, and concentrates, powered by proprietary genetics. Khalifa Kush is available in select markets including California, Nevada, Arizona and Utah. Learn more about our upcoming launches in Pennsylvania, Florida and Michigan and shop apparel at KHALIFAKUSH.COM .

About Trulieve

Trulieve is an industry leading, vertically integrated cannabis company and multi-state operator in the U.S., with established hubs in the Northeast, Southeast, and Southwest, anchored by leading market positions in Arizona, Florida, and Pennsylvania. Trulieve is poised for accelerated growth and expansion, building scale in retail and distribution in new and existing markets through its hub strategy. By providing innovative, high-quality products across its brand portfolio, Trulieve delivers optimal customer experiences and increases access to cannabis, helping patients and customers to live without limits. Trulieve is listed on the CSE under the symbol TRUL and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol TCNNF. For more information, please visit Trulieve.com .

