SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Co-Diagnostics, Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline - CODX

NEW YORK, Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Co-Diagnostics, Inc. ("Co-Dx" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: CODX) and certain of its officers. The class action, filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York, and docketed under 22-cv-07988, is on behalf of a class of all persons and entities who purchased the publicly traded securities of Co-Dx during the period May 12, 2022 through the close of the market on August 11, 2022 (4:00 p.m. ET), inclusive (the "Class Period"), seeking to recover damages caused by Defendants' violations of the federal securities laws and to pursue remedies under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act") and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder, against the Company and certain of its top officials.

If you are a shareholder who purchased Co-Dx securities during the Class Period, you have until October 17, 2022 to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class. A copy of the Complaint can be obtained at www.pomerantzlaw.com. To discuss this action, contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888.476.6529 (or 888.4-POMLAW), toll-free, Ext. 7980. Those who inquire by e-mail are encouraged to include their mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased.

Co-Dx purports to develop, manufacture, and sell reagents used for diagnostic tests that function via the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules (DNA or RNA), including robust and innovative molecular tools for detection of infectious diseases, liquid biopsy for cancer screening, and agricultural applications.

On April 6, 2020, Co-Dx announced that it had received an Emergency Use Authorization for its Logix Smart™ COVID-19 detection test from the Food and Drug Administration, allowing it to commence sales of the test to laboratories certified by the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services under the Clinical Laboratories Improvements Act ("CLIA") to accept human samples for diagnostics testing throughout the United States. Co-Dx has sold its Logix Smart™ COVID-19 test to such CLIA labs since that time. Co-Dx services over 500 centralized lab customers, including about 200 U.S. CLIA labs, 130 foreign labs, and approximately 200 labs in India certified by the National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories.

The complaint alleges that, during the Class Period, Defendants repeatedly touted the Logix Smart™ COVID-19 Test, reassuring investors about the demand for the product. At the same time, Defendants failed to disclose that: (1) demand for the Logix Smart™ COVID19 Test had plummeted throughout the quarter ended June 30, 2022, and (2) as a result, Defendants' positive statements about the demand for the Logix Smart™ COVID-19 Test lacked a reasonable basis.

On August 11, 2022, Co-Dx shocked investors when, after the market closed, the Company issued a press release and filed a report with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Form 8-K that disclosed its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, in which the Company disclosed revenue of $5.0 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, down from $27.4 million during the prior year period, a decline of almost 82%. The Company primarily attributed the decrease to lower demand of the Logix Smart™ COVID-19 Test.

On this news, Co-Dx's common stock price declined $1.98 per share, or 30.65%, from a closing price of $6.46 per share on August 11, 2022, to close at $4.48 per share on August 12, 2022.

