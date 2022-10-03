Evommune Announces Appointment of Dr. Jeegar Patel as Chief Scientific Officer

Leveraging Evommune's human tissue-based discovery platform, Dr. Patel will oversee all aspects of the Company's research and nonclinical activities

PALO ALTO, Calif., Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Evommune, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company discovering and developing new ways to treat immune-mediated inflammatory diseases, today announced the appointment of Jeegar Patel, Ph.D., as Chief Scientific Officer.

"We are thrilled to welcome Jeegar to our team," said Luis Peña, President and Chief Executive Officer of Evommune. "Jeegar is a highly skilled executive with an outstanding track record and translational expertise in the discovery of therapies for inflammatory diseases. He will oversee all aspects of early-stage programs, as well as our human tissue-based discovery engine."

Dr. Patel joins Evommune with significant scientific and biotech industry experience, with a focus on drug discovery, toxicology and the clinical translation of therapeutics from target selection to registrational filing. Dr. Patel most recently served as Senior Vice President, Research and Nonclinical Development at Kadmon Holdings, Inc., a Sanofi Company, where he held positions of increasing responsibility and led the research and development organization with a therapeutic focus in fibrosis, immunology and immuno-oncology. He has directly contributed to IND and NDA filings across multiple therapeutic areas, including the development and approval of Rezurock® (FDA Approved July 2021) which led to Sanofi's $1.9 billion acquisition of Kadmon in late 2021, with Dr. Patel leading Kadmon's R&D activity integration into Sanofi. Prior to joining Kadmon, Dr. Patel was a Nonclinical Development Project Leader at ImClone Systems (Acquired by Eli Lilly in 2008) and led nonclinical development activities supporting the approval of Cyramza® (aVEGFR2 Mab), Portrazza® (aEGFR Mab), and Lartruvo® (aPDGFb Mab). Dr. Patel began his career as a nonclinical development project toxicologist at Abbott Laboratories and Aventis. Dr. Patel received his Bachelor of Science (B.S.) degree in Pharmacology and Toxicology from the University of the Sciences in Philadelphia and his Doctorate in Pharmacology and Physiology (Ph.D.) from Drexel University, College of Medicine.

"I'm excited to join the team at Evommune as we work to advance our pipeline of novel therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory diseases," said Dr. Patel. "Contributing to the advancement of multiple novel therapeutic approaches for patients across a wide range of diseases who are in need of better treatment options is a unique opportunity. I'm inspired by the energy and focus of the team and the potential to make a difference for patients."

About Evommune, Inc.

Evommune, Inc. is a private R&D company creating game-changing science to treat immune-mediated inflammatory diseases. The company is evolving immunology through its unique human tissue-based approach to discovering, developing and delivering therapies that address symptoms and halt progressive disease. Evommune was founded in 2020 by an industry-leading team of R&D experts and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California. For more information, please visit Evommune.com.

