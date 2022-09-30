Site Impact announces the appointment of Mr. Jordan Siegel as Chief Financial Officer

COCONUT CREEK, Fla. , Sept. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Site Impact, a company providing multi-channel direct marketing solutions, announced today the appointment of Jordan Siegel, CPA, MBA as Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Siegel will be responsible for the overall financial management, planning, reporting, and human resource functions for Site Impact.

Mr. Siegel joins Site Impact from Wetherill Associates, Inc. where, since 2017, he has served as Chief Financial Officer transforming the family-run company to a professionally managed organization. Jordan has spent over 25 years in financial leadership roles in both the pharmaceuticals and automotive aftermarket industries, working for companies such as IVAX Corporation, Nabi Biopharmaceuticals and Biotest Pharmaceuticals Corporation. Jordan has a Master of Business Administration in Finance and a Bachelor of Business in Accounting from Florida Atlantic University and is a Certified Public Accountant.

Site Impact CEO, Jennifer Gressman said, "Jordan Siegel comes with a superior track record of delivering results and creating value. After a rigorous search process, I'm excited to welcome Jordan to Site Impact. He is a high-impact executive who brings a compelling blend of strategic and capital allocation discipline, well-honed operating skills, and transformational leadership abilities. He will be the perfect addition to our expanding team."

About Site Impact:

Site Impact specializes in multi-channel direct marketing services. Their goal is to achieve measurable results for their clients ranging from Fortune 500 corporations, locally owned and operated small businesses, as well as advertising agencies who use their private label services.

Site Impact's team is comprised of industry and digital marketing leaders who play a key role in the company's culture and our continued growth and success. Two years in a row, we have been named one of the "Best Companies to Work For" by Florida Trend Magazine and a consecutive three years awarded as a "Top Workplace" by the Sun-Sentinel.

Site Impact recently expanded with the acquisition of California-based digital media marketing agency, Mendez Media Marketing, Inc. and sister software company, Databyrd.

