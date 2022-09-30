InventHelp Inventor Develops New Customizable Fencing System (RKH-331)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a fencing system with a unique and changeable design," said an inventor, from Montross, Va., "so I invented the TINTED FENCING. My design would not only offer a solid physical barrier, but it would also provide an aesthetic visual yard element."

The patent-pending invention provides a new customizable fencing system for outdoor spaces. In doing so, it offers added privacy and style. It also enables the user to change the look of the fence as desired. The invention features an attractive and functional design that is easy to install and use so it is ideal for households and businesses. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Richmond sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-RKH-331, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

