IAB Brand Disruption Summit Program Unveiled, Taking Place In-Person Oct. 11-12 in NYC

Leading Event for Brands, Media, and Investors to Tackle the Most Pressing Issues Impacting Businesses in Today's Economy

Featured Speakers Include: Adidas, Harry's, Macy's Media Network, Meta, Sam's Club, ThredUP, Unilever, and many more

NEW YORK, Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB), the digital media and marketing trade association, today announced top sessions for this year's IAB Brand Disruption Summit: Navigating the Now , taking place October 11-12 in NYC. Main stage presentations will be live-streamed exclusively on IAB.com.

(PRNewsfoto/Interactive Advertising Bureau ) (PRNewswire)

During a time when inflation, a supply chain crisis, and the rapid emergence of Web3 related platforms and technologies are impacting all businesses, this year's Brand Disruption Summit is all about "Navigating the Now," focusing on how brands are investing in emerging tech, fostering talent—both human and automated—and shaping their strategies to thrive in a renewed, privacy-driven digital ecosystem.

"Brand Disruption Summit is the top event for brands committed to staying competitive and fostering innovation amongst its ranks. It's tougher than ever to navigate in a never-ending cycle of micro-trends, boom-and-bust hype cycles, and shiny new objects. Brand Disruption Summit seeks to cut through the noise and bring the most compelling speakers to share real world examples of how they are making sense of it all," said David Cohen, CEO, IAB. "This year's Brand Disruption Summit is full of captivating stories — direct from brands themselves — about what's working, what's not, and how to chart a path of growth through all the disruption."

Brand Disruption Summit is about gaining leadership strategies to succeed in the now and into the future. Featuring top strategies developed by commerce and consumer experts, executives, and for the first time, professors and neuroscientists, attendees will gain a valuable insider's view on how successful brands make sense of this complexity, create a culture of continuous innovation, and ROI.

Featured sessions include:

Retail Media Networks (RMN) have been a boom for retail companies pressed to diversify revenue, but for brands, a crowded landscape that's difficult to navigate. During the sessions The How, What, and Why of RMNs, attendees will get an inside look at the future of these thriving media companies with speakers from Sam's Club Member Access Platform, Macy's Media Network, and more.



Everybody has been talking about the metaverse, and in the session, In the Metaverse with Adidas , attendees will learn about the strategy, vision, and realities of the metaverse from a pioneering brand and first mover in the space.



While companies and brands adhere to data privacy concerns and government regulation, the session, Rubber, Meet Road will feature industry leaders breaking down how companies are addressing ongoing deprecation of third-party data signals, predictions for what's to come, and how brands can structure themselves to thrive in this new world order.



Economic headwinds, inflation, and a rumored recession are all challenging conditions any business may face. However brands can still win with consumers in down markets in this session, The Neuroscience of Inflation , where attendees will hear market research from Alpha-Diver about psychology and neuroscience around consumers as well as provide guidance for brands and retailers to look beyond the headlines.

Presenting speakers at this year's Brand Disruption Summit include:

Erika Decker Wykes-Sneyd , Chief Marketing Officer, Adidas Originals, Adidas

Tehmina Haider , Chief Growth Officer, Harry's

Rafael Ilishayev , Co-Founder and Co-Chief Executive Officer, Gopuff

Devin Johnson , President, The SpringHill Company

Anthony Marino , President , ThredUP

Ryan Moore , Global Chief Revenue Officer, SuperAwesome, an Epic Games Company

Larissa Pschenica, Head of Strategy and Operations, Gap, Inc.

Aaron Sobol , Head of Media Investment and Partnerships, Unilever

Renaldo Webb , Founder, PetPlate

Melanie Zimmermann , Vice President, Macy's Media Network

Additionally, IAB will release its annual meta study: "Brand Disruption 2023: The IAB Annual Report on the Evolving Consumer Ecosystem".

To view the full Brand Disruption Summit: Navigating the Now 2022 agenda, speakers, and updates, please visit: https://www.iab.com/events/2022-iab-brand-disruption-summit

About IAB

The Interactive Advertising Bureau empowers the media and marketing industries to thrive in the digital economy. Its membership comprises more than 700 leading media companies, brands, agencies, and the technology firms responsible for selling, delivering, and optimizing digital ad marketing campaigns. The trade group fields critical research on interactive advertising, while also educating brands, agencies, and the wider business community on the importance of digital marketing. In affiliation with the IAB Tech Lab, IAB develops technical standards and solutions. IAB is committed to professional development and elevating the knowledge, skills, expertise, and diversity of the workforce across the industry. Through the work of its public policy office in Washington, D.C., the trade association advocates for its members and promotes the value of the interactive advertising industry to legislators and policymakers. Founded in 1996, IAB is headquartered in New York City.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB)