UST Recognized for Human Resources Excellence Across Nine Categories at the 2022 Brandon Hall Awards

Two gold awards solidify UST's reputation as a leading Human Capital Management performer in the technology sector

ALISO VIEJO, Calif., Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- UST, a leading digital transformation solutions company, has won a total of nine coveted Brandon Hall Group awards for excellence in Human Capital Management (HCM) across a range of categories. UST received two golds, two silvers, and five bronze awards, a testament to the outstanding work that the teams are doing to achieve boundless impact, immersive employee learning experiences, and training programs.

UST received excellence awards for entries in the following categories: Best Advance in Competencies and Skill Development, Best Advance in Leadership and Development for Women, Best Advance in Talent Management Technology Implementation, Best Advance in Leadership Development, Best New Hire Onboarding Program, Best Use of a Blended Learning Program, Best Advance in Corporate Culture Transformation and twice for Best Results of a Learning Program.

UST received gold recognition in two categories, Best Advance in Talent Management Technology Implementation for its Career Velocity initiative as well as Best Results of a Learning Program for the Automation for Efficiency campaign. Career Velocity is an innovative program that allows employees to chart a career path by examining the advancement opportunities that accompany a range of skill sets. Managers and employees use resources from Career Velocity to uncover career preferences and discover how best to expand skills. Furthermore, the learning intervention put in place by UST through the Automation for Efficiency campaign has been successful across various geographies and has fulfilled a range of business needs.

The entries were evaluated by a panel of independent senior industry experts, Brandon Hall Group analysts and executives who found that UST has established a robust HCM leadership development program based on its unique Servant Leadership philosophy. Servant Leadership incorporates the ideals of empowerment, team building, participatory management and the customer service ethic under a single leadership philosophy. This dynamic leadership methodology makes UST a leader in HCM and emphasizes service to others, a holistic approach to work, promoting a sense of community and the sharing of power in decision making.

UST was recognized for placing employees at the center of everything that the company does and striking an ideal balance between results and relationships. Partnerships with leading companies such as Udemy, ProGrad and Enparadigm allow for continuing education for UST team members, ensuring that they are able to gain the skills needed for career advancement. Brandon Hall Group evaluated entries based upon these criteria: how well they fit the need, the design of the program, functionality, innovation and overall measurable benefits.

"Digital upskilling is critical at all levels of a corporation, especially for leaders who must be equipped with the technical, data and management skills necessary to execute successful transformation. Our award-winning programs are deepened by collaboration across the organization and give us a framework as well as the necessary tools to support change from within. Our core tenet at UST is 'Born To Learn'. These awards are a reflection of how much it is ingrained into everything we do every single day at UST. Winning nine Brandon Hall Group Excellence Awards underscore UST as an organization that is an elite Human Capital Management innovator," said Kavita Kurup, Global Head for Human Resources, UST.

"As a leading digital services partner to our clients, we have focused on creating a digital culture within our organization first. An overarching Servant Leadership Philosophy and the Born to learn Culture has helped us accelerate our internal Digital Transformation. I am delighted to see that Industry Benchmarking and research bodies like Brandon Hall are noticing such efforts. The awards are a true testimony to UST's continuing focus on making ourselves an employer of choice and a Digital Transformation partner of choice," said Madana Kumar, Global Head – Leadership Development, UST.

"Excellence Award winners distinguish themselves through their growing understanding that all the functions of HCM are integrated and must work together to move businesses forward. It is a pleasure to see more organizations collaborating across functions and getting more sophisticated and accomplished at delivering measurable benefit through ground-breaking HCM practices. We saw more alignment between HCM and business objectives than ever before," said Rachel Cooke, Chief Operating Officer, Brandon Hall Group.

For more information about careers at UST, please visit https://www.ust.com/careers

About UST

For more than 22 years, UST has worked side by side with the world's best companies to make a real impact through transformation. Powered by technology, inspired by people, and led by our purpose, we partner with our clients from design to operation. Through our nimble approach, we identify their core challenges, and craft disruptive solutions that bring their vision to life. With deep domain expertise and a future-proof philosophy, we embed innovation and agility into our clients' organizations—delivering measurable value and lasting change across industries, and around the world. Together, with over 30,000 employees in 30+ countries, we build for boundless impact—touching billions of lives in the process. Visit us at www.UST.com

About Brandon Hall Group

Brandon Hall Group operates the largest and longest running awards program in Human Capital Management. As an independent HCM research and analyst firm they conduct studies in Learning and Development, Talent Management, Leadership Development, Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, Talent Acquisition and HR/Workforce Management. These benchmark studies help organizations by providing strategic insights for executives and practitioners responsible for growth and business results.

Coupling the research studies with the best practice from the awards, Brandon Hall Group has helped more than 10,000 clients globally and more than 28 years of delivering world-class research and advisory. At the core of our offerings is a membership program that combines research, benchmarking and unlimited access to data and analysts. Membership enables executives and practitioners to make the right decisions about people, processes, and systems, coalesced with analyst advisory services which aim to put the research into action in a way that is practical and efficient.

Brandon Hall Group has also launched professional certifications for business and human capital management professionals to upskill themselves and gain credentials for career advancement. (www.brandonhall.com)

