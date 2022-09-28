Cognito Forms Launches Workflow Automation

Workflow automation enables meaningful engagement during collaboration around data, changing the game for remote teams and customers.

COLUMBIA, S.C., Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cognito Forms, the world's most powerful online form builder, launched workflow automation, a set of upgraded features that triggers meaningful connections while collaborating around data.

With the advent of Covid-19 across the world, remote work has come into every corner of business, and it's here to stay. Remote workers are no longer tethered to their desks, forcing organizations to bring paper forms and paper-based processes online.

Every business has a way they process paperwork and data collection; this is their workflow. Cognito Forms customers use online forms for applications, contracts, expense reports, purchase orders, and service requests. Allowing employees to fill out forms digitally has been around for years. What has been missing is the ability to take action to approve, deny, or add additional information and store that information together. Cognito Forms has built workflow automation into their online form builder to work with a company's workflow from initiation to completion. Trigger email notifications support users' busy schedules and notify them when it's their turn to act. For example, Cognito Forms can collect clear decisions from each participant and ensure documented decisions, such as approved or denied.

Customers in the early access group have found increased efficiency when using workflow automation. Tonya Bradford of the Babcock Center started using workflow as a screening process for those interested in receiving services from the non-profit. "Using workflow has sped up the response time for screening," said Bradford. "We are able to schedule meetings and obtain feedback quickly from multiple members of our team who are often in different locations."

Integrated into Cognito Forms' online form builder, workflow allows users to:

Assign custom roles to different employees inside and outside of their organization

Create custom statuses based on actions each participant needs to make

Automatically change statuses based on actions from the different roles

Trigger emails that ask for participants' actions

One of the most significant benefits to small businesses or departments is the ability to customize these steps for complete workflow management to match current processes, all without the need for time-consuming and expensive custom development.

Cognito Forms created workflow automation features to help people connect meaningfully using data to help drive the conversation. "For us," said Co-founder and CEO Jamie Thomas, "releasing these amazing new workflow capabilities is an important milestone on our journey and a big step forward in our vision for making these connections possible."

About Cognito Forms:

Cognito Forms, the world's most powerful and comprehensive online form builder, empowers small business owners and business partners to take control of their data and use it to craft custom solutions. In 2013, co-founders Jamie Thomas and Jennifer Dellacroce launched Cognito Forms to eliminate the need to hire a developer by providing a simple online form builder that anyone can use. As one of the fastest-growing, industry-leading SaaS companies, Cognito Forms has built up nearly 2 million organizations and users to meet the challenges of an increasingly complex and demanding world.

Our customers leverage technology to reduce employee workload, increase productivity, and eliminate paperwork through workflow automation, payment collection, inventory management, and other best-in-class features. In addition, users can drag and drop fields for a fully customized experience or start quickly with one of over 100 customizable templates.

For more information about Cognito Forms, please visit www.cognitoforms.com

