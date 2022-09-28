The City of Terrebonne Places Another Order to Fully Automate Their Fleet Fuel Management

MONTREAL, Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - The City of Terrebonne placed a second order worth over $50,000 to upgrade and fully automate the fuel operations of their police fleet, which consists of more than 100 units. Located northeast of Montreal with a population of 120,000, Terrebonne has been a Coencorp client since 2010 for their municipal public works fleet and facility.

"It is a testament to our business, quality of service, and technology when a client of 12 years upgrades their fuel management system to a fully automated solution," says Ali Tavassoli, CEO of Coencorp. "Coencorp's SM2-FUEL technology enables organisations to implement a basic fuel management system and subsequently upgrade to fully automated solutions as needs evolve or when resources become available."

The vehicle data units (VDUs) and other equipment will be installed on the vehicles and equipment over the coming months. Coencorp will also provide ongoing support to the staff at the City of Terrebonne to ensure the smooth integration of the SM2-FUEL fully automated fuel management technology . Given today's volatile fuel prices, it's quite opportune that the city is poised to manage its fuel use even better, as well as automatically collect data to help reduce the fleet's fuel consumption

About Coencorp: Founded in 1991, Coencorp is a leading provider of automated fleet and fuel management solutions. Coencorp develops, manufactures, markets, and supports sophisticated hardware/software systems that efficiently manage fleets of 50 or more vehicles. Coencorp's mission is to improve its clients' bottom line by reducing their highest operating expenses, namely labor, fuel, and asset tracking & maintenance.

Coencorp systems are used globally in over 1000 sites, managing hundreds of thousands of vehicles in various sectors, including municipalities, public transit, national defense, oil & gas, mining, construction, transportation, utilities, private fleets, and automobile dealerships.

