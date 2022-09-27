2023 Mazda CX-50 Earns IIHS "TOP SAFETY PICK+" Award

All Mazda Vehicles Tested Earn 2022 IIHS "TOP SAFETY PICK+" Award

WASHINGTON, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) today announced that the 2023 Mazda CX-50 crossover, has been added to the list of Mazda vehicles that earn its highest award, the 2022 TOP SAFETY PICK+. The all-new CX-50 joins the 2023 Mazda3 Sedan and Hatchback, CX-30, CX-5, and CX-9 vehicles as 2022 TOP SAFETY PICK+ award recipients.

Mazda North American Operations is headquartered in Irvine, Calif., and oversees the sales, marketing, parts and customer service support of Mazda vehicles in the United States and Mexico through nearly 700 dealers. Operations in Mexico are managed by Mazda Motor de Mexico in Mexico City. For more information on Mazda vehicles, including photography and B-roll, please visit the online Mazda media center at www.mazdausamedia.com. (PRNewsFoto/Mazda North American Operations) (PRNewsfoto/MAZDA NORTH AMERICAN OPERATIONS) (PRNewswire)

To qualify for the 2022 TOP SAFETY PICK+ award, the 2023 CX-50 earned good ratings in each of the Institute's six crashworthiness evaluations: driver-side small overlap front, passenger-side small overlap front, moderate overlap front, original side, roof strength and head restraint tests. Its front crash prevention system earned a superior rating in both the vehicle-to-vehicle and daytime vehicle-to-pedestrian evaluations, and it has good or acceptable rated headlights standard across all trims, earning it IIHS's higher-tier award.

"We are exceptionally proud that the all-new 2023 CX-50 achieved the highest IIHS TOP SAFETY PICK+ award – our first purpose-built SUV built in Alabama at our new plant," said Mazda North American Operations President and CEO Jeff Guyton. "Safety is at the forefront of our vehicle development and our research has led us to thoughtfully consider crash avoidance technologies, as well as the body structure of our vehicles to protect occupants in the event a crash does occur."

The Mazda CX-50 also earned a good rating for its seat belt reminders and a good+ rating for its child seat attachment (LATCH) hardware — though those evaluations do not factor into the IIHS awards.

To learn more about Mazda's i-Activsense advanced safety technology, please visit the MazdaUSA.com website - https://www.mazdausa.com/why-mazda/safety.

The IIHS is an independent, non-governmental safety-testing organization, funded by the insurance industry. For more information, visit https://www.iihs.org/ratings/top-safety-picks.

Mazda North American Operations is headquartered in Irvine, California, and oversees the sales, marketing, parts, and customer service support of Mazda vehicles in the United States and Mexico through approximately 620 dealers. Operations in Mexico are managed by Mazda Motor de Mexico in Mexico City. For more information on Mazda vehicles, including photography and B-roll, please visit the online Mazda media center at InsideMazda.MazdaUSA.com/Newsroom.

Follow MNAO's social media channels through Twitter and Instagram at @MazdaUSA and Facebook at Facebook.com/MazdaUSA.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Mazda North American Operations