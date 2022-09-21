VTech® and LeapFrog® Toys Named to The Toy Insider's Hot 20 and STEM 10 Lists

Additional VTech® and LeapFrog® Products Featured in Holiday Gift Guide

CHICAGO, Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- VTech® and LeapFrog® announced today that 14 products have been selected for The Toy Insider's 17th annual holiday gift guide, a trusted go-to resource for parents and gift-givers. VTech's Level Up Learning Chair™ and LeapFrog's Clean Sweep Learning Caddy™ were named as part of the coveted Hot 20 list, highlighting the top toys children will be asking for this holiday season. VTech's Smart Chart Medical Kit™ and LeapFrog's Magic Adventures Microscope™ were included on the STEM 10 list, featuring toys that encourage science, technology, engineering and math skills to make learning fun. The full holiday gift guide also features six additional VTech products and four additional LeapFrog products.

"We're so happy to be featured in The Toy Insider's popular holiday gift guide and on the exclusive Hot 20 and STEM 10 lists," said Andy Keimach, President, VTech Electronics North America. "The Toy Insider always has a pulse on what's going to be hot for the holiday season and we couldn't agree more that the VTech and LeapFrog toys they included will make great gifts."

Little gamers get their very own preschool game station with VTech's Level Up Learning Chair featuring an interactive tablet, swivel seat, joystick and pretend headphones, turning gaming time into learning time. With the Smart Chart Medical Kit, kids can dress up like a doctor and use the play tools and interactive healthcare tablet to care for their family, friends, dolls and stuffed animals. Additional VTech products featured in The Toy Insider gift guide include the Kick & Score Playgym™, DJ Beat Boxer™, My First Kidi™ Smartwatch, Pop & Spin Mower™, KidiGo® NexTag™ and Marble Rush™ Corkscrew Rush Set™.

LeapFrog's Clean Sweep Learning Caddy lets kids pretend to clean with an interactive caddy and cleaning tools, including an adorable bucket that lights up and sings, a mop, spray bottle, cloth, dustpan and broom. With an innovative take on a classic microscope, the Magic Adventures Microscope can help kids realize how cool science and the microworld can be, with 200x magnification and eight double-sided smart slides that activate amazing BBC videos and images. Additional LeapFrog products named as top holiday toys include My Pal Scout Smarty Paws™, Wooden AlphaPup™, Tappin' Colors 2-in-1 Xylophone™ and LeapPods Max.

"Every year, VTech and LeapFrog offer a full lineup of new toys that are full of educational value; innovative, integrated tech; and, above all else, fun!" says Ali Mierzejewski, editor-in-chief, The Toy Insider. "It's a testament to their wide range of toys that multiple products from these brands have earned spots on our coveted Hot 20 and STEM 10 lists, as well as throughout our holiday gift guide."

For additional details about these award-winning products, visit www.vtechkids.com and www.leapfrog.com.

About VTech®

VTech is a world leader in age-appropriate and developmental stage-based electronic learning products for children. As a pioneer in the learning toy category, VTech develops high-quality, innovative educational products that enrich children's development and make learning fun. With a rich 45-year history, VTech has not only established itself as a learning authority but also consistently remains at the forefront of innovation with multiple award-winning products, including prestigious Toy of the Year (TOTY) Award winners. The company also has a broad range of award-winning infant, toddler and preschool products available in 28 different languages worldwide, with more than 100 new products introduced every year. In order to further strengthen VTech's position as a learning authority, new products are developed with critical insights from a dedicated team of in-house learning experts.

VTech Electronics North America, L.L.C. is based in Arlington Heights, Illinois. VTech Electronics Limited is headquartered in Hong Kong with distribution globally.

For more information about VTech's electronic learning products, visit www.VTechKids.com, www.facebook.com/VTechtoys on Facebook or follow @VTechToys on Twitter.

About LeapFrog®

LeapFrog Enterprises, Inc. is the leader in innovative learning toys for children that encourage a child's curiosity and love of learning throughout their early developmental journey. For more than 25 years, LeapFrog has helped children expand their knowledge and imagination through award-winning products that combine state-of-the-art educational expertise led by the LeapFrog Learning Team, innovative technology, and engaging play – turning playtime into quality time that helps children leap ahead. LeapFrog's proprietary learning tablets and ground-breaking developmental games, learn to read and write systems, interactive learning toys and more are designed to create personalized experiences that encourage, excite and build confidence in children. LeapFrog is a subsidiary of VTech Holdings Limited, which is based in Hong Kong. LeapFrog was founded in 1995 by a father who revolutionized technology-based learning solutions to help his child learn how to read. Learn more at www.leapfrog.com.

About The Toy Insider

The Toy Insider is the go-to source for product information about children's toys, tech and entertainment. Its team of toy experts publishes two annual gift guides—one for summer and one for holiday—and reviews toys 365 days a year on thetoyinsider.com, a trusted resource for parents. The Toy Insider's content is produced by an editorial team with 125 years of combined experience covering the toy industry. The Toy Insider is published by Adventure Media & Events, publisher of The Pop Insider, a daily pop culture news and review site that will #fuelyourfandom, as well as leading trade publication The Toy Book, which helps its readers stay on the #pulseofplay. For more information, visit thetoyinsider.com and follow them on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook and YouTube.

