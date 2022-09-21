Royal Oak announces fall season of British culturally themed events in the U.S.

NEW YORK, Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As the American partner of the National Trust of England, Wales, and Northern Ireland, the Royal Oak community supports the Trust's efforts to preserve and protect historic places and spaces across Britain forever for everyone.

View of the Ballroom at Knole, Kent ©National Trust Images/Andreas von Einsiedel (PRNewswire)

Join Royal Oak this autumn as we explore one of the great Jacobean 'prodigy' houses, Audley End with Dr. Peter Moore; discover the smoldering spirit of Knole with Robert Sackville-West, 7th Baron Sackville; hear the remarkable story of the rescue of Wentworth Woodhouse, which has England's longest house facade, with Oliver Gerrish; and meet new speaker Kristen Richardson who will illustrate the history and evolution of "the Season," and debutantes on both sides of the Atlantic. Also, we will be adding a Zoom lecture by Royal historian and biographer Sally Bedell Smith, remembering HM Queen Elizabeth II and talking about the future of the monarchy. Details on the last lecture will be added to our website in a few weeks.

Our amazing online tours include a virtual stroll through Georgian Bath, a tour of the unseemly side of Victorian London in Dickens After Dark, and a digital curator-led tour of the Metropolitan Museum's exhibit The Tudors: Art and Majesty in Renaissance England, which features one of the NT's most prized pieces of furniture, the Sea-Dog Table from Hardwick Hall.

FREE online lectures and events for members include a lecture by the new Chair of the National Trust of England, Wales and Northern Ireland, René Olivieri, who will talk about taking the National Trust into the future. Another special event free for members is an exclusive tour of the remarkable Royal Oak Foundation Conservation Studio at Knole, made possible with donations from our members!

While most of our Fall 2022 programs will be held online, we are thrilled to present three in-person lectures and an in-person walking tour in New York. And we are excited to begin planning in-person events in other locations for later this season, and next year.

Not in New York? We will be recording the in-person lectures and the recorded rental will be available to purchase just like our other Zoom lectures.

For ticket prices and more upcoming events visit https://www.royal-oak.org/events/fall-2022/

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The Royal Oak Foundation