PGT Trucking, Inc. Selects Penske Truck Leasing for Comprehensive Fleet Maintenance Solutions

ALIQUIPPA, Pa., Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PGT Trucking, Inc., a multi-service transportation firm offering flatbed, dedicated, international and specialized services, announced that it selected Penske Truck Leasing as its provider of choice for comprehensive fleet maintenance solutions. This strategic move enables PGT to streamline its resources on driving innovative and sustainable solutions in the transportation industry.

By working with Penske for extensive maintenance solutions, PGT will provide advanced repair options, simplify roadside service and reduce maintenance downtime for its drivers. Improved analytics will provide data for more accurate preemptive maintenance. PGT's customers will also benefit from the company's enhanced reliability, increased capacity and improved efficiency as a result of the new partnership.

"As part of our Future of FlatbedSM program, PGT is committed to implementing strategic partnerships, like our new relationship with Penske, that will expand our service offerings and reimagine transportation solutions," stated Gregg Troian, PGT Trucking President. "We are confident that the addition of Penske's fleet maintenance program will contribute to PGT's goal of providing an enhanced driver experience."

Penske Truck Leasing will provide on-site maintenance at five PGT-owned locations, 24/7 roadside assistance nationwide, mobile roadside maintenance services and access to Penske's expansive network of more than 880 maintenance locations across North America. PGT and its drivers will also tap into Penske's digital customer experience tools that includes mobile apps and a portal to streamline internal processes and fleet management.

"We're very pleased to begin this new relationship with PGT Trucking," said Art Vallely, President, Penske Truck Leasing. "PGT has a strong reputation in the marketplace for quality, performance, and customer service. We look forward to supporting PGT's drivers and fleet with the latest equipment, maintenance, and technologies available."

Penske Truck Leasing is a leading provider of fleet maintenance solutions. The company's truck maintenance workforce spans more than 9,700 of the company's associates. Given growing business demand, additional fleet maintenance positions are available. Visit Penske's career site: https://technician.penske.jobs/ to learn more about technician careers.

PGT Trucking, Inc., founded in 1981, is a multi-service transportation firm offering flatbed, dedicated, international and specialized services. Headquartered in Aliquippa, PA, PGT is the leader in progressive freight transportation and fleet evolution. PGT operates in excess of 1,000 power units and over 1,500 trailers, exceeding customer expectations with a strong focus on the Future of FlatbedSM. At PGT Trucking, "Safety is Everyone's Job – All the Time." For more information visit www.pgttrucking.com .

