Most-Read Study Reveals Importance of the Microbiome for Covid-19 Susceptibility

Altered microbiome in the gut may reduce immunity and increase Covid-19 symptoms

VENTURA, Calif., Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ProgenaBiome, a Ventura-based genetic sequencing research lab, published a study in April, 2022, which has since then been listed as one of the Most Read Articles on BMJ Open Gastro. It offers an explanation for why Covid-19 patients experience varying levels of severity in symptoms, from asymptomatic to severe – as well as why some are not infected at all upon exposure. Researchers discovered an inverse association between disease severity and both bacterial diversity and Bifidobacterium and Faecalibacterium abundance.

"This study, sponsored by the Microbiome Research Foundation, further supports the hypothesis I have always believed: the microbiome is a critical piece of the puzzle for many health conditions," said Dr. Sabine Hazan, co-author of the study. "It holds the key to why some people get sick, why some people don't catch Covid even when exposed, and why some are asymptomatic."

In this study, researchers examined 50 patients and performed shotgun next-generation sequencing (NGS) on stool samples to evaluate gut microbiome composition and diversity in both patients with SARS-CoV-2 PCR-confirmed infections and SARS-CoV-2 PCR-negative exposed controls. The PCR-confirmed patients were classified as asymptomatic or having mild, moderate, or severe symptoms based on NIH criteria. The PCR-negative exposed controls were individuals with prolonged or repeated close contact with patients with SARS-CoV-2 infection or their samples (e.g. household members of patients or frontline healthcare workers).

Compared with controls, researchers found that Covid-positive patients had significantly less bacterial diversity, a lower abundance of Bifidobacterium and Faecalibacterium as well as other bacteria, and a higher abundance of Bacteroides at the genus level. Additionally, there was an inverse association between disease severity and both bacterial diversity and Bifidobacterium and Faecalibacterium abundance.

Based on these findings, they hypothesize that low bacterial diversity and depletion of Bifidobacterium and Faecalibacterium genera either before or after infection led to reduced pro-immune function, thereby allowing the SARS-CoV-2 infection to become symptomatic. This particular dysbiosis pattern may be a susceptibility marker for severe symptoms from SARS-CoV-2 infection and may be amenable to pre-, intra-, or post-infection intervention. It may also lead to improving clinical trials on therapeutics.

"This study demonstrates the importance of a strong microbiome," Dr. Hazan added. "It should be included when doing placebo-controlled trials. In other words, this study shows how we're all different in our microbiomes."

This clinical study results can be found at https://bmjopengastro.bmj.com/content/bmjgast/9/1/e000871.full.pdf.

The microbiome has also been found to play a significant role in other health conditions, such as Alzheimer's. The work of Dr. Hazan marks the first report of a case of rapid reversal of symptoms in a patient following FMT for recurrent Clostridioides difficile infection.

