MATTAMY HOMES ROLLS OUT NEW HOME SALES FOR CADENCE AT TRADITION

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla., Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Homes are now available for purchase in Cadence, an affordable, gated neighborhood within Mattamy Homes' vibrant master-planned community of Tradition.

The Mount Rainer floorplan is available to homebuyers in the Mattamy Homes community of Cadence in Tradition. (CNW Group/Mattamy Homes Limited) (PRNewswire)

Buyers can now choose from one and two-story single-family homes within the Patriot and Heritage collections, with townhomes becoming available in the Anthem collection soon.

Cadence offers homebuyers seven unique floorplans priced from the $300,000's. The three and four-bedroom single-family homes, ranging from 1,651 to 3,019 square feet, feature an array of exterior styles, with options for West Indies, Coastal and Modern designs. Once completed, Cadence will consist of 439 homes.

At Cadence, residents can enjoy exclusive access to private amenities, including a resort-style swimming pool, children's wading pool, cabana, grilling stations, large open space, as well as direct access to the T Trail.

"Homeowners at Cadence can experience dining, entertainment, shopping, recreation and wellness, all without leaving Tradition," said Dan Grosswald, President of Mattamy's Southeast Florida Division. "With convenient access to the Town Hall and Square, which offers numerous community events, top-rated schools, a state-of-the-art acute care facility at Cleveland Clinic Tradition Hospital, and nearby parks and beaches, Tradition is truly a community designed for work, play and life."

Cadence residents can travel to Tradition Town Square and a multitude of parks along Tradition's T Trail, an experiential 20-mile, multimodal system connecting the entire community. They also have the option to travel by Tradition in Motion (T.I.M), the free and autonomous shuttle offered to residents. Dedicated walking, running, cycling and carting paths will also be available. Starting this fall, residents can choose to travel via electric bicycle through the community's innovative bike sharing program.

Parents can send their children from kindergarten through high school on a short, private path from their home to two local charter schools. Nearby, Tradition Preparatory High School, a public high school that opened in 2021, features state-of-the-art science labs and prepares students for careers in health sciences, the arts and other professional industries. The high school shares a campus entrance with Renaissance Charter School at Tradition, which accommodates younger children from grades K-8.

Five models are open to tour seven days a week at 10455 SW Orana Drive in Port St. Lucie. Appointments are recommended, but walk-ins are always welcome. For more information, call 561-944-3524, or visit mattamyhomes.com/cadence.

