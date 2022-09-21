Announcing AgentSync ID, the Industry's First Connected Producer Identity Platform

The new standard for onboarding and compliance across the Insurance ecosystem launches this week at InsureTech Connect in Las Vegas

DENVER, Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AgentSync today announced the launch of AgentSync ID, a secure and dynamic online insurance producer profile that was created to transform the onboarding and compliance experience that carriers, MGAs, and agencies deliver to their agents. For the first time, AgentSync ID empowers agents to simplify the management of their professional identities with a secure central location for credentials including state licenses, carrier appointments and onboarding requirements, E&O insurance, continuing education credits, payment information, single sign-on apps and more - all in one easily managed account.

"AgentSync is the first company committed to building a more connected and secure ecosystem that gives agents and producers control over their professional profiles while speeding up business for carriers, MGAs, and agencies," said Niji Sabharwal, CEO of AgentSync. "A single source of truth like AgentSync ID is a critical step in achieving a more modern insurance infrastructure that enables producers to spend significantly more time being strategic advisors and significantly less time on paperwork."

AgentSync ID directly addresses the industry-wide challenge of managing agent/producer data and onboarding, as stakeholders try to make sense of redundant information that quickly becomes outdated in siloed systems. AgentSync ID is synchronized in real time with the National Insurance Producer Registry (NIPR), state and federal regulatory agencies, and other ecosystem partners, enabling stakeholders with the latest business information that is needed to ensure continuous compliance while dramatically accelerating speed to sell.

AgentSync ID is being unveiled this week in front of thousands of insurance and technology innovators at InsureTech Connect in Las Vegas. The product will be available to select customers in Fall 2022, with a broader launch planned for the first half of 2023.

AgentSync builds modern insurance infrastructure that connects carriers, agencies, MGAs, and distributors. The company's solutions create onboarding, licensing, and appointing processes insurers and producers love while ensuring growth and compliance never compete. Founded in 2018 by Niranjan "Niji" Sabharwal and Jenn Knight, and headquartered in Denver, Colorado, AgentSync has been recognized as one of Denver's Best Places to Work, as a Forbes Magazine Cloud 100 Rising Star, and an Insurtech Insights Future 50 winner.

