StackPath Diamond Sponsorship of Edge Computing Expo North America 2022

DALLAS, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- StackPath, a leading platform of edge computing, edge delivery, and edge security solutions, is pleased to announce its status as a Diamond sponsor of this year's Edge Computing Expo North America, October 5-6 at the Santa Clara Convention Center.

"We sponsor a number of events every year, but are especially excited about Edge Computing Expo," said Susie Scott, StackPath VP of communications. "We are all about the edge and the benefits it provides our customers. We can't wait to speak with the anticipated 5,000 attendees about how we enable enterprises across all industries to build, protect, and accelerate their edge-native workloads and applications."

Edge Computing Expo North America will consist of two-days of top-level content and thought-leadership discussions exploring the edge computing ecosystem. More than 40 speakers will share expert knowledge and real-life experiences through presentations, panel discussions, and in-depth fireside chats.

StackPath sessions include:

October 5 , 10:05am : Ashok Ganesan , StackPath Chief Strategy Officer, will provide the keynote address: "Accelerating Transformation with Edge Computing – 2022 State of the Edge, Where Are We?"





October 5 , 10:35am : Tom Reyes , StackPath Chief Product Officer, will join the "Enabling Your Organization's Edge Computing Transformation Journey" panel





October 6 , 10:15am : Kevin Odden , StackPath Chief Revenue Officer, will participate on "The Case for Edge and the Benefits of a Convergent Approach" panel

Attendees can also interact with StackPath experts at booth #217 to learn how StackPath's suite of edge compute, delivery, and security services meet their unique needs. In addition, the booth will feature the "StackPath Speed Freak" game, a fun, interactive challenge for prizes and bragging rights.

Edge Computing Expo is co-located with Digital Transformation Week, IoT Tech Expo, AI & Big Data Expo, Blockchain Expo, 5G Expo, and Cyber Security & Cloud Expo, so decision makers can learn a variety of key enterprise technology solutions in one place.

About StackPath

StackPath is a cloud platform built at the internet's edge, providing infrastructure and services closer than hyperscale cloud service providers. StackPath Edge Compute, Edge Delivery, and Edge Security solutions run in locations strategically deployed in high-density markets and united by a secure global network and single management system. Customers from Fortune 50 enterprises to startups trust StackPath to give their latency-sensitive workloads and real-time applications the speed, security, and efficiency they require.

Contact: Susie Scott, (503) 806-3841, susan.scott@stackpath.com

