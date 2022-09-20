Sending Summer Off with a Breeze of New Hotel Openings, Marriott Bonvoy's Portfolio of Brands Welcomes Fall Travel

Train Travelers, Super Commuters, and Shoulder Season Spenders Emerge as Types of Cooler Weather Travelers

BETHESDA, Md., Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Following a summer of unpredictable travel, Marriott Bonvoy® – Marriott International's extraordinary portfolio of 30 hotel brands, award-winning loyalty program, and endless experiences – embraces the changing season as new types of cooler weather travelers unfold. Train travelers, super commuters, and shoulder season spenders will feel at ease this fall with a bevy of new openings around the world.

Junior Suite at Renaissance New York Flushing Hotel at Tangram (PRNewswire)

Travelers Take to The Rails

With airline cancellations and travel troubles owning headlines this summer, jet setters are taking to the rails for upcoming fall travel plans, avoiding airport headaches while still seizing every drop of sunshine. According to Deloitte's Global State of the Consumer Tracker, 40% of travelers plan to travel via train within the next three months, which has increased throughout 2022. Non-stress travel stays are a train ride away with these hotel openings in convenient locales.

Opened in late August and just a five-minute drive from the rails, Grand Bohemian Lodge Greenville, Autograph Collection offers an intimate way for guests to experience the natural wonders of South Carolina's outdoor refuge including Reedy River Falls and its famed Liberty Bridge. With an on-site spa, art gallery, fitness center, and hiking trails that expand across the grounds, travelers will leave feeling rejuvenated and connected to the hotel's southern charm. Along the Adirondack line, Grand Adirondack Hotel, Lake Placid, a Tribute Portfolio Hotel serves as a "base camp" for adventure seekers looking for world-class hiking, lake, and mountain adventures, downhill and cross-country skiing, and athletic events. A short ride from the train station, this boutique hotel opened in late August 2022 with two new restaurants highlighting thoughtfully-sourced local dishes and cuisine, and features guestrooms with breathtaking views of Mirror Lake. Heading south towards New York City to the new epicenter of Flushing, Queens, Renaissance New York Flushing Hotel at Tangram opened in early August 2022, and gives travelers a fresh perspective on the Big Apple. A 25-minute drive from New York's Moynihan Train Hall, the hotel features a streamlined aesthetic with vibrant details like hand-drawn wall coverings in the foyer, a rooftop lounge with endless views plus guest rooms with refrigerators, rain showers, and 55" articulating LCD TVs.

Super Commuters Return to The Office

The pandemic saw a rise of remote workers craving wide-open spaces in suburbia and beyond. Now, with the return of in-person business travel, long-distance commuters – or "super commuters" – will face lengthier trips to city offices, resulting in an increased preference for overnight stays during the week. Recent social listening research, conducted on behalf of Marriott International, saw a significant year-over-year uptick in searches for "long-distance" and "commute": +490%, and "overnight," "commute," and "hotel": +85%.

In the center of bustling downtown Calgary, Courtyard by Marriott Calgary Downtown is conveniently located in the heart of the business district. Opened in July 2022, the modern state-of-the-art lobby, contemporary rooms, and Bistro Novelle for all-day dining options provides business travelers with everything they need to survive the IRL transition. Within the U.S., AC Hotel Bethesda Downtown offers modern rooms featuring a clean, minimalist design, furnished with amenities to cater to a diverse set of visitors to the nation's capital. Opened in August 2022 and located directly across the street from the Bethesda Metro station, guests are a seamless ride away to Washington D.C., the national monuments, as well as an easy commute to the National Institute of Health and Walter Reed Medical Center. In New York City's burgeoning hub, the August 2022 opening of The Ritz-Carlton New York, NoMad makes for a luxurious option for commuters. Rising 50 stories above the city streets, guests can enjoy sweeping panoramic views of Manhattan, while those staying on the Club Level can enjoy access to the signature Ritz-Carlton Club Lounge, where they can relax or work while experiencing dedicated concierge service and a variety of culinary offerings throughout the day.

Shoulder Season Spenders Extend Vacation Season

While September traditionally marks the end of summer, this year, travelers are extending their vacations into shoulder season, opting for a visit with fewer crowds and lower temps for a more authentic experience. According to Deloitte's Global State of the Consumer Tracker, 53% of consumers plan to stay in a hotel for leisure travel within the next three months, which hits a two-year high for fall travel.

As the snowbirds flock south for the winter, travelers in search of endless summer can escape the colder months in Colombia. The recent opening of Barranquilla Marriott Hotel in August attracts travelers from winter through spring with great weather during the dry season, fewer crowds, and local cultural attractions such as the Museo Casa Carnaval. The hotel exemplifies Marriott Hotels' continued evolution, drawing guests in with comfortable spaces and local touches such as a uniquely Colombian design narrative portrayed throughout the new hotel. For another tropical escape, Costa Rica's green season from May to December brings travelers to the buzzing paradise with a stay at Fairfield by Marriott San Jose Airport Alajuela, which also opened in August. There, vacationers can discover local treasures such as the Poas Volcano National Park, local coffee plantations, various dining options, and museums before heading further afield on an excursion to the rainforest or coast.

