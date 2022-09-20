Rita Case Wins First-Ever Kia "Lifetime Dealer Achievement Award"

Brand Recognizes America's Largest Female Dealer with Unprecedented Honor

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Thousands in attendance stood and cheered as Rita Case, President and CEO of the Rick Case Automotive Group, was chosen by Kia North America as the recipient of the manufacturer's inaugural "Lifetime Dealer Achievement Award." The presentation was the final event of the evening during Kia's Annual Dealer Meeting in Las Vegas. The meeting drew hundreds of dealers from around the country, as well as the top factory executives.

Rita Case, center, presented with Kia “Lifetime Dealer Achievement Award” by the top executives from Kia North America (from left) Eric Watson, VP, Sales; Sean Yoon, President & CEO; Steven Center, Chief Operating Officer & EVP; Greg Silvestri, VP, Service Operations (PRNewswire)

"To be selected for this honor out of so many great dealers...is one of the highlights of my career."

The "Lifetime Dealer Achievement Award," was created in conjunction with Kia's 30th Anniversary. It is the first of its kind to be given by an automaker directly to a dealer and was designed to honor the brand's most committed partners. Sean Yoon, President and CEO at Kia North America, personally presented the award to Rita Case. Rita was chosen from over 775 dealers nationwide.

"To be selected for this honor out of so many great dealers and by a manufacturer as progressive as Kia, is one of the highlights of my career and a tribute to every member of our team." Rita Case added, "We're excited about our partnership with the Kia brand as it continues to grow."

Rita, together with auto dealer legend Rick Case, first opened Rick Case Kia in Atlanta. This was followed by the Cases building the largest Kia dealership in South Florida. Rick Case Kia consistently ranks among the top Kia dealers nationally and is responsible for sales of over 25,000 Kia vehicles. Rick Case Kia has won Kia's prestigious "President's Award" in consecutive years—an honor reserved for the top 20 dealers in the country that excel in sales volume, operations, and customer satisfaction.

Today, Rita Case leads the largest female owned-and-operated dealer group in America. Rick Case Automotive Group achieved sales of $1.7B in 2021, with nearly all dealerships achieving top sales volume marks and receiving national manufacturer awards for their respective brands.

The Rick Case Automotive Group celebrates its 60th year in business in 2022.

The Rick Case Automotive Group has been honored by Automotive News as the National All-Star Dealer and is one of the largest auto groups in America. With 14 dealerships in Florida and Georgia, the Rick Case Automotive Group offers Honda, Hyundai, Genesis, IONIQ, Volkswagen, Kia, Acura, Audi, Mazda, Maserati, Fiat, Alfa Romeo, Honda Motorcycles, and E-Z-Go golf carts. Rick Case dealerships are number one for sales volume in the markets they serve, some rank as America's largest dealers. The Group's national headquarters are located at 14500 W. Sunrise Blvd. in Sunrise, FL. For more information, visit www.RickCase.com.

Media Contact: Jay Juliano | jay@visionmediainc.com

Rick Case Kia five-story, 260,000 sq. ft. mega-dealership in Sunrise, FL (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Rick Case Automotive Group