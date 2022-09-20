Edge and Dentistry In General to Provide Employment Solutions To Dentists Across the US

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Edge and Dentistry in General (DIG), a dentist only Facebook and online community, join hands to increase employment support to dentists and dental practices nationwide - offering customized HR solutions to DIG's network throughout the US.

Edge is an HR-tech platform that offers a talent marketplace for businesses looking to hire pre-trained, high-quality employees. (PRNewswire)

This partnership comes at a time when employment trends in the dental industry are at an all-time low .

Amidst reports that over 80% of dentists face considerable challenges hiring professionals, Edge and DIG have teamed up to provide affordable and scalable HR solutions to practices across the States.

Dr. Bob Dokhanchi, President at DIG, stated, "Dental offices, small or large, are struggling to find the needed staff to run efficiently. When you combine that with higher labor costs, increased operating costs due to inflation, and reduced reimbursement from many insurance companies, it can be detrimental to the survival of many dental practices. Edge can help dental practices around the country face these challenges by offering affordable remote employees."

Jeff Pireu , VP of Partnerships and Alliances, remarked, "We are so excited to be able to partner with Dr. Bob Dokhanchi and his organization, Dentistry In General. This partnership comes at a crucial time for the dental industry as practices across the States struggle to find qualified employees. We believe that Edge and DIG can make a significant impact on the industry, and we enthusiastically welcome this partnership."

Edge , a US-Based HR-tech company, has made global strides since 2020. Edge provides scalable, affordable, and adaptable HR solutions that connect North American organizations with global talent. The company hosts a presence across North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Asia-Pacific, with plans to expand to over 150 countries by 2024.

