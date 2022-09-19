Outdoor Specialty Retailer Public Lands Celebrates National Public Lands Day By Doubling Giveback and Announcing Four New Stores

Fall 2022 store openings will more than double Public Lands' brick and mortar presence

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Public Lands , the outdoor specialty retail brand from DICK'S Sporting Goods, today announced plans to celebrate National Public Lands Day by doubling its 1% of sales giveback in-store and online for the week of September 18 through September 25. Public Lands will also open four new stores this fall in: Framingham, Mass., on October 14; Melville, N.Y., on October 21; Kennesaw, Ga., on October 28; and Medford, Ore, on November 4.

In its first year, Public Lands donated 1% of all sales to the Public Lands Fund. The Public Lands Fund has granted more than $500,000 to 15 local and national partners dedicated to conservation and increasing access and equity in the outdoors.

The Public Lands Fund has also announced some of its 2022 grantees leading up to National Public Lands Day. They include:

Additional grantee partners will be named in the new store communities at their respective grand openings.

"When we first opened Public Lands, we set out to make a difference not just for our national public lands, but also for our local communities and organizations supporting outdoor recreation for all," explains Public Lands President Todd Spaletto. "We're thrilled to be able to double our giveback in honor of National Public Lands Day to support the work of these organizations. We also can't wait to welcome people to our four new Public Lands locations, including our first stores in the southeast and northwest, where they can get the gear they need, find a community through our events, and celebrate public lands."

To learn more about National Public Lands Day, visit www.publiclands.com/gopublic. The Public Lands Fund is a program of The DICK'S Sporting Goods Foundation, a 501(c)(3) charity. Learn more at publiclandsfund.org.

About Public Lands

Public Lands seeks to celebrate and protect public lands for all. With retail locations designed to inspire and fuel a need to get outside, Public Lands is dedicated to providing products and experiences to any and all explorers in an effort to grow the number of people who love and seek to protect our public lands. Public Lands has locations in Pittsburgh, PA, Columbus, OH and Charlottesville, VA. Public Lands also has an e-commerce site for explorers outside of those markets. For more information, visit publiclands.com .

