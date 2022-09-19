Deloitte Digital and Salesforce Collaborate to Help Create a More Diverse Workforce With Launch of Wave Training Program

Deloitte Digital aims to train more than 10,000 people through Wave and other existing programs

Deloitte Digital (PRNewsFoto/Deloitte Digital) (PRNewswire)

NEW YORK, Sept. 19, 2022 Deloitte Digital announced the rollout of Wave, a free training program which will expand on its commitment with Salesforce to help create more diverse workforces and launch career paths for racially and ethnically diverse individuals. The global training program, debuting first in the U.S. and expanding to the U.K. and other regions, will provide hands-on training opportunities that help bridge the gap between credentials and job offer extensions.

"What excites us about this program is it's inclusive and accessible to people of many backgrounds, who are looking to enter the consulting world, with varying levels of education or career experience," said Harry Datwani, principal and U.S. Salesforce alliance leader, Deloitte Consulting LLP. "Participants receive hands-on coaching from Deloitte Digital leaders and will complete the program with a broader network and introductions across the Salesforce ecosystem. This experience will give them a jumpstart into their professional journey."

The Wave program is an expansion of the Salesforce Bootcamp, announced earlier this year , and will include:

Deloitte Digital sponsored cohorts where trainees can collaborate in sessions with colleagues from similar backgrounds, such as military vets, mothers returning to work, refugees, or disabled persons.

Workforce development collaborations that leverage existing programs to teach Salesforce skills and business training needed to obtain technology jobs in the Salesforce ecosystem.

Consulting project simulations, where program participants can work on sample projects and scenarios they may encounter during a typical consulting engagement, while receiving guidance and feedback from Deloitte Digital professionals.

"The tremendous demand for Salesforce-skilled talent provides us with the opportunity to broaden access to meaningful careers, especially in communities historically underrepresented in technology," said Don Lynch, senior vice president of worldwide cloud solution alliances, Salesforce. "To date, the Salesforce-Deloitte alliance has opened the doors to job seekers through collaboration on programs such as Pathfinder and Deloitte Digital Salesforce Academy, providing hundreds of students and career changers access to training, mentorship, and employment. The Wave program furthers our aligned commitment to a global scale and reach as a purpose-driven and positive force for change."

Deloitte Digital has already helped participants launch careers in business and technology, often in the growing Salesforce ecosystem, and will leverage existing programs to enhance Wave offerings. Through this effort Deloitte Digital is focused on skills-based hiring, supporting the development of diverse talent, and creating more equitable and inclusive workforces.

To learn more, attend Deloitte Digital's session at Dreamforce on how to employ a purposeful and iterative approach to hiring, training and retention of new Salesforce talent.

Deloitte Digital helps companies create new growth by elevating the human experience — with connected ideas, technology and talent. Our ambition is to make the best customer-oriented organizations in the world. Alongside all of Deloitte, we foster the connections necessary to shape a better future for our clients, our culture, our society and our planet. Visit www.deloittedigital.com or follow Deloitte Digital on LinkedIn or Twitter to learn more.

Salesforce and others are among the trademarks of salesforce.com, inc.

About Deloitte

Deloitte provides industry-leading audit, consulting, tax and advisory services to many of the world's most admired brands, including nearly 90% of the Fortune 500® and more than 7,000 private companies. Our people come together for the greater good and work across the industry sectors that drive and shape today's marketplace — delivering measurable and lasting results that help reinforce public trust in our capital markets, inspire clients to see challenges as opportunities to transform and thrive, and help lead the way toward a stronger economy and a healthier society. Deloitte is proud to be part of the largest global professional services network serving our clients in the markets that are most important to them. Building on more than 175 years of service, our network of member firms spans more than 150 countries and territories. Learn how Deloitte's more than 345,000 people worldwide connect for impact at www.deloitte.com.

Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, a UK private company limited by guarantee ("DTTL"), its network of member firms, and their related entities. DTTL and each of its member firms are legally separate and independent entities. DTTL (also referred to as "Deloitte Global") does not provide services to clients. In the United States, Deloitte refers to one or more of the US member firms of DTTL, their related entities that operate using the "Deloitte" name in the United States and their respective affiliates. Certain services may not be available to attest clients under the rules and regulations of public accounting. Please see www.deloitte.com/about to learn more about our global network of member firms.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Deloitte Digital