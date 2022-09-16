Natural Grocers® Invites Brighton, CO Community to Celebrate Grand Opening on September 30th, 2022

Customers will enjoy a friendly grocery shopping experience with healthy resources, 100% organic produce and an array of natural food and products at Always Affordable PricesSM

LAKEWOOD, Colo., Sept. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Natural Grocers®, the largest family-operated organic and natural grocery retailer in the U.S., is pleased to announce the opening of its Brighton, CO store on Friday, September 30th. The store, located at 903 S. 8th Ave., will be Natural Grocers' 43rd location in its home state. At 8:20 a.m. Natural Grocers' good4u® Crew will host an official ribbon-cutting and donation ceremony with Chelsea Manley, Special Events and Promotions Manager, Food Bank of the Rockies. Additional community leaders will help welcome the Brighton community into the new store at 8:30 a.m. with gift card giveaways, fantastic discounts, prize sweepstakes and more.

"We've been looking for the perfect spot in Brighton for several years. It's with great excitement that we're opening our first store in this area. We look forward to bringing healthy food to the Brighton community at prices they can afford—one of the main principles Natural Grocers was founded on and that we still uphold today," said Raquel Isely, Vice President of Marketing for Natural Grocers. "We're also thrilled to have Colorado's own Food Bank of the Rockies join us for our festivities and raise awareness for Hunger Action Month. We welcome the community of Brighton to visit our new store, join in the fun and discover what makes the Natural Grocers shopping experience delightful and unique."

GRAND OPENING EVENTS — SWEEPSTAKES & DISCOUNTS

Grand Opening events and discounts starting September 30th include:

Mystery Gift Cards for First 150 Customers : The first 150 customers in line on September 30 th will receive a mystery Natural Grocers gift card (with varying amounts between $5 - $500 )! [i]

Prize Wheel: Customers can spin the Natural Grocers prize wheel on September 30 th for a chance to win fun prizes. [ii]

Grand Opening Sweepstakes [iii] : From September 30 th – October 14 th , customers will have the chance to win fabulous prizes, such as an Aventon e-bike, a $500 Natural Grocers gift card and more. Entry forms will be available at the store. : From, customers will have the chance to win fabulous prizes, such as an Aventon e-bike, aNatural Grocers gift card and more. Entry forms will be available at the store.

Special Grand Opening Discounts: Customers will enjoy exceptional discounts of up to 49% off from September 30 th – October 31 st . [iv] Customers will enjoy exceptional discounts of up to 49% off from

For even more savings, customers can join {N}power ®, Natural Grocers' free loyalty program for exclusive discounts, digital coupons, rewards benefits, and other members-only features. [vi]

QUALITY PRODUCTS/ALWAYS AFFORDABLESM PRICING

Serving Coloradans with a wide range of natural and organic options since 1955, Natural Grocers will support the Brighton community with world-class customer service from its knowledgeable and friendly good4u℠ Crew, healthy recipes for all diets and high product standards. Customers can enjoy access to fresh, 100% USDA certified organic produce, high-quality organic and natural groceries, 100% free-range eggs, 100% pasture-based dairy, 100% non-GMO prepackaged bulk goods, dietary supplements, body care, and household essentials at an Always Affordable Price℠. Natural Grocers also prioritizes humanely sourced and sustainably raised meats.

The Brighton location will include The Cottage Craft Beer℠ section—Natural Grocers' select offerings of curated craft beer, hard kombucha, and hard seltzer, all vetted to meet the same high-quality standards that Natural Grocers is known for. Customers will be able to enjoy a one-stop shopping trip and pick up their favorite adult beverage or try something new from a wide range of organic, gluten-free, options just in time for those Holiday celebrations.

STORE FEATURES

The company, ever-conscious of its environmental impact, has constructed the new space with sustainable building features and energy-saving innovations, such as non-toxic building materials and 100% LED lighting, for a lighter environmental footprint. The Brighton store is also Natural Grocers' first new store featuring a CO2 refrigerant system designed to save energy and provide enhanced environmental protection compared to conventional refrigeration technologies.

NUTRITIONAL EDUCATION

The Brighton community will have the support of Natural Grocers' Nutritional Health Coaches (NHC's) for their health and wellness journeys with free, one-on-one personalized nutritional health coaching sessions. Customers are invited to book a free session, which will be available in person, via phone or video, by visiting www.naturalgrocers.com/nutritional-health-coaches . The contemporary location also includes a Nutrition Education Center, specially designed to be a community space for in-store classes, recipe demonstrations and guest speaker events.

FOOD BANK OF THE ROCKIES PARTNERSHIP

Natural Grocers has partnered with Food Bank of the Rockies across its Colorado stores for over a decade with its "Bring Your Own Bag" program. This community outreach will extend to the Brighton location. Each time a customer brings their own shopping bag, Natural Grocers will donate five cents per shopping trip to the Food Bank, which provides food and necessities to people in need across the state.

"Food Bank of the Rockies is proud of our longtime partnership with Natural Grocers and incredibly appreciative of its conscientious customers, who, by bringing their own bags, help ignite the power of community to feed our neighbors experiencing hunger. Together with Natural Grocers and the Bring Your Own Bag campaign, Food Bank of the Rockies has been able to provide enough food for upwards of 4 million meals, which help nourish and strengthen our communities," said Erin Pulling, President, and CEO of Food Bank of the Rockies.

Natural Grocers will make a special $2,500 donation to Food Bank of the Rockies at the opening ceremonies to honor Hunger Action Month®. Held every September, this campaign is designed to mobilize the public to help nourish their communities.

ABOUT NATURAL GROCERS BY VITAMIN COTTAGE

Founded in 1955, Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE: NGVC) is an expanding specialty retailer of natural and organic groceries, body care products, and dietary supplements. The products sold by Natural Grocers must meet strict quality guidelines and may not contain artificial colors, flavors, preservatives or sweeteners, or partially hydrogenated or hydrogenated oils. The Company sells only USDA-certified organic produce and exclusively pasture-raised, non-confinement dairy products, and free-range eggs. Natural Grocers' flexible smaller-store format allows it to offer affordable prices in a shopper-friendly, clean, and convenient retail environment. The Company also provides extensive free science-based Nutrition Education programs to help customers make informed health and nutrition choices. With the addition of the Brighton location, the Company will have 164 stores in 21 states. Visit https://www.naturalgrocers.com for more information and store locations.

[i] Quantity limited to first 150 customers in line at Natural Grocers Brighton – 903 S. 8th Ave., Brighton, CO 80601; no rain checks. Limit one gift card per customer 18 years or older. Valid 9/30/22 only. Void where prohibited by law.

[ii] No purchase necessary. Quantity limited to stock on hand, no rain checks.

[iii] No purchase necessary. A purchase or payment of any kind will not increase your chances of winning. Open only to legal residents of the 50 United States and the District of Columbia, 18 years or older. Void where prohibited by law. Sweepstakes starts on September 30, 2022 and ends on October 14, 2022. Winner will be contacted directly by store after October 14, 2022. For Official Rules and complete details, see store or visit: www.naturalgrocers.com/sweepstakes. Sponsor: Vitamin Cottage Natural Food Markets, Inc.

[iv] Unless otherwise noted, offers are available only from 9/30/22 to 10/31/22 and are redeemable only for in-store customer purchases at Natural Grocers' Brighton, CO location. All discounts are on regular prices and cannot be redeemed for store credit or cash and cannot be combined with other offers. Pricing excludes taxes and is subject to change without notice. Quantity limited to stock on hand; no rain checks. Natural Grocers reserves the right to correct errors. Void where prohibited by law.

[v] Bacon/Bacon Alternatives and Cheese Shreds and Slices: limit 3 per customer. Offers valid only from 9/30/22 to 10/31/22, are redeemable only for in-store customer purchases at Natural Grocers' Brighton, CO location and cannot be combined with other offers. Quantity limited to stock on hand; no rain checks. Pricing excludes taxes and is subject to change without notice. Natural Grocers reserves the right to correct errors. Void where prohibited by law.

[vi] Customers can sign up for {N}power here. Message and data rates may apply. See naturalgrocers.com/privacy for our Privacy Policy and naturalgrocers.com/terms for the {N}Power terms of use.

[vii] Must be an {N}power member to receive these discounts. Offers valid only from 9/30/22 to 10/31/22, are redeemable only for in-store customer purchases at Natural Grocers' Brighton, CO location and cannot be combined with other offers. Excludes Canadian bacon and green beans. Quantity limited to stock on hand; no rain checks. Pricing excludes taxes and is subject to change without notice. Natural Grocers reserves the right to correct errors. Void where prohibited by law. Eggs: limit 4 per customer; avocados: limit 4 per customer.

