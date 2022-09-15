Solving The Warehouse Worker Crisis With New Technologies

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich., Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Warehouses are being built across the United States at a record pace and the demand for warehouse workers is still at an all-time high. However, filling these positions and retaining employees has been a challenge for businesses. As this issue has come into the spotlight in recent years, the problems surrounding job safety and satisfaction have also gathered interest. MIDCOM Data Technologies offers technology solutions to help businesses create safer and more productive workplaces.

Listening to Warehouse Workers

A recent survey by Logistics Viewpoints revealed that warehouse workers are more likely to be satisfied with their jobs and stay with the company longer if provided with technology that makes their jobs safer and easier. Nearly 3 in 4 of the surveyed workers also stated that they would be willing to take a pay cut to work for a company that has technological tools to help them do their job. Technologies such as data capture and scanning tools, conveyor systems, and touch-free devices were ranked the highest as the most desirable pieces of tech in a warehouse.

Technology Solutions for Attracting and Retaining Employees

The technology solutions offered by MIDCOM Data Technologies aim to solve problems associated with the warehouse worker crisis and help businesses attract and retain employees. New technologies can help prevent injuries and improve employee satisfaction, which in turn helps attract and retain workers.

Preventing Repetitive Use-Related Injuries

Warehouse workers are prone to injuries that arise from repetitive use. Data capture tools, such as barcode scanners offer many benefits in a warehouse, but also come with risks of wrist and arm injuries when used over extended periods of time. One of the latest and most innovative technologies in data capture tools is the wearable barcode scanner. The scanner can be worn on the hand, reducing the repetitive motion of pickup up and pointing a hand-held scanner. This technology also allows a hands-free scanning experience and automatically transfers data into a Warehouse Management System.

Reducing Travel Time and Distance for Warehouse Employees

Physical strain and in-warehouse travel are some of the top complaints of warehouse workers. According to a Forbes article , warehouse workers walk more than 9 miles in a single shift. Warehouse ergonomics should be a top priority for businesses looking to reduce physical strain and create a work environment that prioritizes the needs of the workers. Mobile workstations are designed to provide employees with all of the tools they need to perform their jobs while reducing employee travel within the warehouse, increasing accuracy, and improving efficiency. From receiving to picking operations, mobile workstations are a favorite among warehouse workers.

About MIDCOM Data Technologies

MIDCOM Data Technologies is the recognized leader in industrial printer and mobile barcode scanner solutions since 1982. They offer the newest printing and scanning technologies for businesses and offer repair services by their flagship company the MIDCOM Service Group. For more information, visit their official website or call (866) 693-6021.

View original content:

SOURCE MIDCOM Data Technologies