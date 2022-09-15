Genie Energy to Present at Sidoti September Small-Cap Virtual Investor Conference

NEWARK, N.J., Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Genie Energy Ltd., (NYSE: GNE, GNEPRA), a global provider of energy services, today announced that Avi Goldin, Genie's chief financial officer, will present at the Sidoti September Small-Cap Virtual Conference on Wednesday, September 21, from 8:30 to 9:00 AM Eastern Time.

Genie Energy is a leading provider of electricity and natural gas to homes and small businesses in the Eastern U.S. Genie also operates an E&P company with an active exploratory program in Northern Israel. (PRNewswire)

Goldin's presentation will provide an overview of Genie Energy's strategy, outlook and results. The live presentation can be accessed here: https://protect-us.mimecast.com/s/31UZCPNlB2cqM56CzoCwp?domain=sidoti.zoom.us.

Presentation materials will also be made available through the Genie Energy website.

Michael Stein, Genie Energy's chief executive officer, and Goldin will be available for virtual 1x1 investor meetings throughout the day on Wednesday, September 21 and Thursday, September 22. Investors interested in a meeting with Genie management should contact Brian Siegel of Hayden IR (brian@haydenir.com) or request a meeting through the Sidoti conference portal.

About Genie Energy Ltd.:

Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE: GNE, GNEPRA), is a global provider of energy services. The Genie Retail Energy division supplies electricity, including electricity from renewable resources, and natural gas to residential and small business customers in the United States. The Genie Retail Energy International division supplies customers in Scandinavia. The Genie Energy Services division includes Diversegy, a commercial and industrial brokerage and consultative services company, and Genie Solar Energy and Prism Solar, which design, supply and install commercial solar solutions. For more information, visit Genie.com.

