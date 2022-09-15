Celebrate Rosh Hashanah Sweetly This Year With Edible®

Apples, honey and chocolate is the sweetest way to welcome the new year.

ATLANTA, Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rosh Hashanah celebrates the Jewish New Year and nearly eight million homes across the United States will dip apples in honey to wish for a sweet new year. This year Edible ®, the world's largest franchisor of stores offering fresh fruit snacks, dipped treats, and fruit arrangements, is encouraging families to celebrate the new year with chocolate dipped apples. The gifting experts offer an extensive collection of fresh fruit arrangements, balloons and dessert boards that you can take to a Rosh Hashanah gathering or serve up at your own event.

"Rosh Hashanah marks a time for reflecting on fresh beginnings and focusing on a positive future. It's also a time for loved ones to gather and wish each other a sweet new year," said Erica Randerson, VP of eCommerce for Edible Brands. "At Edible, we know about sweet and have a wide selection of ways to incorporate sweetness into Rosh Hashanah or any special occasion."

Shana Tova greetings are often sent to friends and family wishing them a sweet and successful new year, so whether you want to send a gift to a loved one or bring a gift for a host or hostess, Edible has memorable Rosh Hashanah gift ideas are available on the Edible website from which you can choose or create your own bundle. Top options include the Star of David Delight & Balloon Bundle, One Sweet Spread Bundle, Star of David Party®, and the Star of David Daisy® Swizzle Apple Fruit Truffles®. Locations offer same-day delivery and in-store pickup.

Edible pioneered the edible fresh fruit arrangement and now offers fresh fruit smoothies, fresh produce boxes and baked goods both online and at over 1,000 locations worldwide. For more information or to be sweet today, visit www.ediblearrangements.com.

About Edible Brands®

Edible Brands is the parent company of Edible®, the world's largest franchisor of stores offering fresh fruit snacks, dipped treats, and fruit arrangements with over 1,000 locations worldwide. Since its founding in 1999, Edible has been recognized as an industry leader, ranking first in its category in Entrepreneur magazine's annual "Franchise 500," Entrepreneur's Top 40 of "Fastest Growing Franchises'' and "America's Top Global Franchises". To learn more about owning an Edible, visit www.ediblefranchise.com

IMAGES: HERE

MEDIA CONTACT:

media@edible.com

786.605.9228

View original content:

SOURCE Edible Arrangements