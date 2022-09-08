ROBERT G. RINEY NAMED HENRY FORD HEALTH PRESIDENT AND CEO

Former Chief Operating Officer brings more than 40 Years of Service to the System and Community at Pivotal Time in Healthcare

DETROIT, Sept.8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Henry Ford Health, one of the nation's leading comprehensive integrated academic health systems, announced today it has named former system Chief Operating Officer Robert G. Riney as President and CEO. Riney had been serving in the role in an interim capacity following the departure of Wright Lassiter, III, in August.

Robert G. Riney was named president and CEO for Henry Ford Health in 2022. Bob joined the organization in 1978. Since then he has worked in almost every operating unit in the organization. (PRNewswire)

A graduate of Wayne State University, Riney joined Henry Ford Health in 1978 and has since worked in almost every operating unit in the organization. In addition to serving as Chief Operating Officer since 2003, Riney has held numerous other leadership positions at Henry Ford over the past 20 years, including President, Healthcare Operations; SVP and Chief Administrative Officer; SVP and Chief Human Resources Officer; and VP of Organizational Design and Effectiveness.

"Henry Ford is home," said Riney. "Home to incredible innovation, cutting-edge science, and an unwavering commitment to our colleagues and to the communities we serve. It's a place where, despite even the most daunting of challenges, making the impossible possible happens every day. I am energized and excited to lead this special organization. I look forward to Team Henry Ford continuing to innovate, excel and grow in serving our patients, members, communities and each other."

System board chair David Breen said Riney's more than 40 years of experience at Henry Ford Health, as well as in the Metro Detroit community, make him the ideal leader as the organization continues to lead the nation in providing innovative, compassionate care while advancing research and discovery. "With Bob at the helm, Henry Ford Health is under the guidance of a leader who has seen our organization through some of its greatest challenges, and for whom a lifetime commitment to team members, patients and our communities has been his calling and his mission. His strategic insights and ability to foster meaningful business partnerships and drive advancement of our clinical, research and academic distinctions are noteworthy. Additionally, he is very skilled and focused on fostering a culture of belonging between team members, patients and members, and our communities."

Riney is a passionate contributor to the overall quality of the community and is often sought out for input on major community strategic issues. He currently serves as a trustee of the Alfred I. duPont Charitable Trust, board member and past-chair of the Michigan Health & Hospital Association (MHA), board chair of The Parade Company and Caymich Insurance Company, and board member of the Detroit Zoological Society, M1 Rail Transit Authority, Hudson-Webber Foundation and Business Leaders of Michigan.

Serving communities across Michigan and beyond, Henry Ford Health is committed to partnering with patients and members along their entire health journey. Henry Ford Health provides a full continuum of services – from primary and preventative care, to complex and specialty care, health insurance, a full suite of home health offerings, virtual care, pharmacy, eye care and other healthcare retail.

It is one of the nation's leading academic medical centers, recognized for clinical excellence in cancer care, cardiology and cardiovascular surgery, neurology and neurosurgery, orthopedics and sports medicine, and multi-organ transplants. Consistently ranked among the top five NIH-funded institutions in Michigan, Henry Ford Health engages in more than 2,000 research projects annually. Equally committed to educating the next generation of health professionals, Henry Ford Health trains more than 4,000 medical students, residents and fellows every year across 50+ accredited programs.

With more than 33,000 valued team members, Henry Ford Health is also among Michigan's largest and most diverse employers, including nearly 6,000 physicians and researchers from the Henry Ford Medical Group, Henry Ford Physician Network and Jackson Health Network.

The health system is led by President and CEO Robert G. Riney, and serves a growing number of customers across 250+ locations throughout Michigan, including five acute care hospitals, two destination facilities for complex cancer and orthopedics and sports medicine care, three behavioral health facilities, primary care and urgent care centers.

