Casey's Selects Graphite Connect to Bring Increased Simplicity and Speed to Procurement Process

LEHI, Utah, Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Graphite Connect , the first enterprise social network for supplier relationship and data management, today announced its technology has been selected by Casey's, the third largest convenience retailer and fifth largest pizza chain in the United States. Aligning with Casey's digital transformation efforts, the company selected Graphite Connect to bring more efficiency, simplicity and transparency to onboarding and managing suppliers.

"We are in the middle of our own digital transformation and elevating procurement's impact on our ability to move quickly is a key part of our vision," said Jaime Robles, VP of Procurement of Casey's. "We've been looking for a solution like Graphite Connect. What Graphite offers is a breakthrough in onboarding suppliers and managing supplier data that will help us solve the headaches and disruption of outdated and inaccurate supplier data feeding into critical business systems."

"We are committed to eliminating the friction that surrounds supplier onboarding and management," said Conrad Smith, CEO of Graphite. "Graphite Connect offers Casey's a centralized platform that enables faster onboarding, while supporting secure risk management and information sharing throughout the procurement lifecycle. For everybody to be working together on the same platform and all feedback to be integrated with supplier governance and relationship management activities taking place is a huge breakthrough to help procurement operate at the speed of business."

The pace of innovation continues to increase, making the speed of business an ever-faster endeavor. Yet many procurement organizations are still manually onboarding suppliers and manually managing and cleaning up supplier master data. Despite the need, procurement as a business function hasn't been the target of innovative solutions meant to help get suppliers onboarded as quickly as possible to meet critical, and often time-sensitive, employee or customer needs. Graphite Connect answers this need by doing more than simply collecting and cleaning up data; instead, it operates as a social network that securely manages procurement data and supplier risk in a fully collaborative and familiar environment.

About Graphite Connect

Graphite Connect is the leading supplier management platform that helps global enterprises and small businesses streamline the entire procurement process from onboarding to risk management. A social network provides a single, secure location to manage data, tasks, and teams. Both suppliers and buyers gain immediate and secure access to all the information they need—in one place. Key supplier commercial data like TIN checking, OFAC, and W-9 forms are automatically validated within Graphite to drastically speed up onboarding and mitigate third party risk. Learn more at graphiteconnect.com .

About Casey's

Casey's is a Fortune 500 company (NASDAQ: CASY) operating over 2,400 convenience stores. Founded more than 50 years ago, the company has grown to become the third largest convenience store retailer and the fifth largest pizza chain in the United States. Casey's provides freshly prepared foods, quality fuel and friendly service at its locations. Guests can enjoy pizza, donuts, and a wide selection of beverages and snacks. Learn more and order online at www.caseys.com, or in the mobile app.

